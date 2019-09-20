Moose Announce 2019 Training Camp Schedule

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the schedule for the team's 2019 Training Camp. The camp opens Sunday, Sept. 22, and concludes Saturday, Sept. 28.

Moose players will be available to the media following on-ice sessions beginning Monday, Sept. 23. A member of the coaching staff will also be available for comment following on-ice sessions. Training camp sessions at Bell MTS Iceplex are accessible to the public and free to attend.

The Moose finish training camp with two exhibition games against the Iowa Wild at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D. on Sept. 27 (7 p.m.) and 28 (2 p.m.). Tickets are available here.

Date Event Time Location

Sunday, Sept. 22 Fitness Testing 9:00 a.m. Bell MTS Iceplex

Monday, Sept. 23 Practice 11:00 a.m. Bell MTS Iceplex (RRCO)

Tuesday, Sept. 24 Practice 11:00 a.m. Bell MTS Iceplex (RRCO)

Wednesday, Sept. 25 Practice 11:00 a.m. Bell MTS Iceplex (RRCO)

Thursday, Sept. 26 Practice 11:00 a.m. Bell MTS Iceplex (RRCO)

Friday, Sept. 27 Pre-Game Skate 10:00 a.m. Ralph Engelstad Arena

Moose vs. Iowa Wild 7:00 p.m. Ralph Engelstad Arena

Saturday, Sept. 28 Moose vs. Iowa Wild 2:00 p.m. Ralph Engelstad Arena

RRCO - Red River Co-op Rink

The Moose open their home schedule on Friday, Oct. 11 when they host the Toronto Marlies. For more information about Season Seats, Mini Packs, 10-Ticket Flex Packs or to purchase single-game tickets, visit moosehockey.com/tickets.

