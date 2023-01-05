San Diego Gulls Assign Blake Mclaughlin to Tulsa Oilers
January 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has assigned left wing Blake McLaughlin to the Tulsa Oilers (ECHL).
McLaughlin, 22 (2/14/00), appeared in 24 games with San Diego this season, going scoreless with 12 penalty minutes (PIM). The Grand Rapids, Minn. native made his professional debut with the Gulls during the 2021-22 season, scoring his first AHL goal against the Abbotsford Canucks on Apr. 20, 2022. He also made his Calder Cup Playoff debut in 2022, recording an assist in two games.
Selected by Anaheim in the third round (79th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, McLaughlin recorded 38-67=105 points with a +9 rating and 113 PIM in 142 career NCAA games with the University of Minnesota (2018-22). In his senior season, the 6-0, 170-pound forward scored 13-20=33 points in 39 games, establishing single-season career highs in goals, assists and points while helping the Golden Gophers to the Frozen Four. He was a 2021-22 All-Big Ten Honorable Mention after ranking tied for second among Minnesota leaders and seventh among all Big Ten skaters in points.
McLaughlin earned 23-31=54 points in 65 games with the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League (USHL) from 2016-18, while scoring 3-4=7 points in seven 2018 Clark Cup Playoff games. He represented Team USA at the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial and the 2017 World Junior A Challenge, where he earned a silver medal.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2023
- Monsters Sign Forward Luka Burzan to Pro Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Panthers Recall Chris Tierney - Charlotte Checkers
- San Diego Gulls Assign Blake Mclaughlin to Tulsa Oilers - San Diego Gulls
- Series Preview vs. Abbotsford: January 6 & 7 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Syracuse Crunch Partner with the Echo Fund to Highlight Local Nonprofit Organizations - Syracuse Crunch
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Las Vegas Thunder Knight - Henderson Silver Knights
- Reign Sign Forward Tyrell Goulbourne - Ontario Reign
- T-Birds Open 2023 on Home Ice Friday & Saturday - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Admirals Kick off 2023 at Home this Weekend - Milwaukee Admirals
- Salute to Badges, Heroes vs. Villains Night Among Upcoming Games - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Loan F Ryan Lohin to Jacksonville, F Gustav Rydahl Recalled by Rangers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Sandström to Phantoms, Bellows to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wranglers Back in the Win Column - Calgary Wranglers
- Bears Announce Further Details for Chris Bourque Jersey Retirement Night - Hershey Bears
- Condors Top Reign - Ontario Reign
- Silver Knights Drop Single Game Contest to San Jose in Shootout - Henderson Silver Knights
- Colorado Drops Third Straight in 4-2 Loss at Coachella Valley - Colorado Eagles
- Barracuda Snap Skid, Down Knights 4-3 in Shootout - San Jose Barracuda
- Sokolov Hat Trick Paces Belleville Sens To Win Over Amerks - Belleville Senators
- Amerks' Win Streak Snapped in 5-1 Loss to Belleville - Rochester Americans
- Acrisure Arena a Born Winner - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Andrew Poturalski: Doors of Opportunity - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- John Hayden: Brains and Brawn - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Firebirds Flying on Ideal Ice - Coachella Valley Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.