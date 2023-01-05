San Diego Gulls Assign Blake Mclaughlin to Tulsa Oilers

January 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has assigned left wing Blake McLaughlin to the Tulsa Oilers (ECHL).

McLaughlin, 22 (2/14/00), appeared in 24 games with San Diego this season, going scoreless with 12 penalty minutes (PIM). The Grand Rapids, Minn. native made his professional debut with the Gulls during the 2021-22 season, scoring his first AHL goal against the Abbotsford Canucks on Apr. 20, 2022. He also made his Calder Cup Playoff debut in 2022, recording an assist in two games.

Selected by Anaheim in the third round (79th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, McLaughlin recorded 38-67=105 points with a +9 rating and 113 PIM in 142 career NCAA games with the University of Minnesota (2018-22). In his senior season, the 6-0, 170-pound forward scored 13-20=33 points in 39 games, establishing single-season career highs in goals, assists and points while helping the Golden Gophers to the Frozen Four. He was a 2021-22 All-Big Ten Honorable Mention after ranking tied for second among Minnesota leaders and seventh among all Big Ten skaters in points.

McLaughlin earned 23-31=54 points in 65 games with the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League (USHL) from 2016-18, while scoring 3-4=7 points in seven 2018 Clark Cup Playoff games. He represented Team USA at the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial and the 2017 World Junior A Challenge, where he earned a silver medal.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.