Monsters Sign Forward Luka Burzan to Pro Tryout Contract

January 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Monsters signed forward Luka Burzan to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. In nine appearances for the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets this season, Burzan posted 4-6-10 with two penalty minutes and a +4 rating.

A 6'0", 183 lb. left-shooting native of Surrey, BC, Burzan, 22, was selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the sixth round (171st overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. In 24 career AHL appearances for the Colorado Eagles spanning parts of two seasons from 2020-22, Burzan tallied 3-1-4 and added 17-24-41 with six penalty minutes and a +2 rating in 50 career ECHL appearances for the Utah Grizzlies and Fort Wayne spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-23.

Prior to his professional career, Burzan registered 104-103-207 with 74 penalty minutes and a +34 rating in 270 career WHL appearances for the Moose Jaw Warriors and Brandon Wheat Kings spanning parts of five seasons from 2015-20.

