Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Las Vegas Thunder Knight

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today plans for Las Vegas Thunder Knight, where the team will take on the Calgary Wranglers on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 3 p.m. PT at The Dollar Loan Center. When fans enter the building, they'll receive HSK branded thunder sticks and a commemorative poster. Fans who are unable to attend the game can watch locally on The CW Las Vegas (channel 33 or cable 6), or on AHLTV with subscription. Fans are encouraged to wear throwback 90's apparel and retro Las Vegas Thunder gear.

The Las Vegas Thunder were a professional ice hockey team that operated as part of the International Hockey League (IHL) in the Valley from 1993-1999. They played their home games at the Thomas & Mack Center, and took home division titles in the 1993-94 and 1995-96 seasons.

In honor of the occasion, Silver Knights players will be wearing throwback Las Vegas Thunder inspired jerseys during the game. These game-worn jerseys will be sold through the HSK Authentics program. Information on when the jerseys will be available will be announced at a later date.

Additionally, a retail version of the Thunder jersey will be available for purchase at The Livery, and on game day at The Saddlery. Follow the Henderson Silver Knights on social to find out when the retail jerseys will be available.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for activations on the Bell Solar Tiltyard including interactive inflatables and games, photos on the 360 cam, face painting, and a live DJ. Draft beer and popcorn will be available for $3 each on the Bell Solar Tiltyard. Inside, concessions will be selling the Mack Attack Grinder with chips at the Green Valley Grocery Market behind section 20.

Limited tickets for Las Vegas Thunder Knight are still available. Fans have the option to purchase tickets through our Silver Bells Pack, our most flexible and affordable ticket package. Designated Silver Bells Packages will receive a free scarf, and tickets start at just $20 per seat.

