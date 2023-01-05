Reign Sign Forward Tyrell Goulbourne

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, announced the signing of forward Tyrell Goulbourne to a professional tryout contract (PTO) Thursday.

Goulbourne, 28, spent the 2021-22 season with the Belleville Senators and Stockton Heat, suiting up for 18 AHL games in addition to one ECHL contest with the Atlanta Gladiators.

In his seven-year pro career, Goulbourne has logged 312 career AHL games with 27 goals and 34 assists in addition to 11 contests in the NHL with the Philadelphia Flyers. The Edmonton, Alta. native was selected by Philadelphia in the third round of the 2013 NHL Draft.

In an additional transaction, the Reign have reassigned defenseman Tyler Inamoto to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (ECHL).

Ontario is in action at home on Friday night for a battle with the San Jose Barracuda that is set to get underway at 7 p.m. inside Toyota Arena.

