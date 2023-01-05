Reign Sign Forward Tyrell Goulbourne
January 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, announced the signing of forward Tyrell Goulbourne to a professional tryout contract (PTO) Thursday.
Goulbourne, 28, spent the 2021-22 season with the Belleville Senators and Stockton Heat, suiting up for 18 AHL games in addition to one ECHL contest with the Atlanta Gladiators.
In his seven-year pro career, Goulbourne has logged 312 career AHL games with 27 goals and 34 assists in addition to 11 contests in the NHL with the Philadelphia Flyers. The Edmonton, Alta. native was selected by Philadelphia in the third round of the 2013 NHL Draft.
In an additional transaction, the Reign have reassigned defenseman Tyler Inamoto to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (ECHL).
Ontario is in action at home on Friday night for a battle with the San Jose Barracuda that is set to get underway at 7 p.m. inside Toyota Arena.
Tickets for all upcoming Reign home games in 2023 are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2023
- Reign Sign Forward Tyrell Goulbourne - Ontario Reign
- T-Birds Open 2023 on Home Ice Friday & Saturday - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Admirals Kick off 2023 at Home this Weekend - Milwaukee Admirals
- Salute to Badges, Heroes vs. Villains Night Among Upcoming Games - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Loan F Ryan Lohin to Jacksonville, F Gustav Rydahl Recalled by Rangers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Sandström to Phantoms, Bellows to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wranglers Back in the Win Column - Calgary Wranglers
- Bears Announce Further Details for Chris Bourque Jersey Retirement Night - Hershey Bears
- Condors Top Reign - Ontario Reign
- Silver Knights Drop Single Game Contest to San Jose in Shootout - Henderson Silver Knights
- Colorado Drops Third Straight in 4-2 Loss at Coachella Valley - Colorado Eagles
- Barracuda Snap Skid, Down Knights 4-3 in Shootout - San Jose Barracuda
- Sokolov Hat Trick Paces Belleville Sens To Win Over Amerks - Belleville Senators
- Amerks' Win Streak Snapped in 5-1 Loss to Belleville - Rochester Americans
- Acrisure Arena a Born Winner - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Andrew Poturalski: Doors of Opportunity - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- John Hayden: Brains and Brawn - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Firebirds Flying on Ideal Ice - Coachella Valley Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.