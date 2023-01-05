Sandström to Phantoms, Bellows to Flyers

January 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release









Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Kieffer Bellows

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Kieffer Bellows(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have sent goaltender Felix Sandström to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on a conditioning assignment and have recalled forward Kieffer Bellows from the Phantoms. Additionally, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms have loaned goaltender Nolan Maier to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Sandström, 25, has gone 1-6-1, 3.37, .888 with the Philadelphia Flyers this year. Last season with the Phantoms, Sandstrom played in 44 games going 16-18-5, 2.89, .902. He recorded his first NHL win on November 8, 2022 with 27 saves in a 5-1 victory over St. Louis.

In his AHL career, Sandström has played in 57 games with Lehigh Valley going 22-21-10, 2.93, .904. His most recent game with Lehigh Valley was April 30, 2022 when he recorded a 26-save shutout against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the season finale as part of a 3-0 win. It was his second career shutout.

Bellows, 24, has scored 3-6-9 in 11 games with Lehigh Valley and has also played in 12 games with the Flyers this season recording zero points. The former Islanders' first-rounder was claimed off waivers by the Flyers from the New York Islanders on October 27, 2022.

A World Juniors gold medal winner with the USA in 2017, Bellows is the son of three-time NHL All-Star Brian Bellows. He has played in 80 career games in the NHL scoring 11-14-25 as well as 136 games in the AHL, mostly with Bridgeport, scoring 37-22-59.

Maier, 21, has gone 2-0-1, 2.58, .882 with the Phantoms in his rookie season. He recorded his first career AHL win on November 26, 2022 with 14 saves in a 5-1 win over Rochester. Maier has also been strong in the ECHL going 6-2-1, 2.28, .910 with Reading. Maier is the all-time winningest goalie in WHL history racking up 122 career victories in his career with the Saskatoon Blades.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return to action on Friday night at the Rochester Americans in the first of three consecutive away games. The Phantoms are back at PPL Center with a pair of games the weekend of January 13-14 taking on the Bridgeport Islanders and Syracuse Crunch.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.