Series Preview vs. Abbotsford: January 6 & 7
January 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights take on the Abbotsford Canucks for a back-to-back road series on Friday, Jan. 6 and Saturday, Jan. 7. They will play at Abbotsford Centre, and puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. PT.
NOTES
Henderson stands eighth in the Pacific Division. Through 34 games of the season, the Silver Knights are 12-19-0-3.
Gage Quinney (13G, 11A)leads the team in goals and points. He scored two goals against the San Jose Barracuda on Wednesday, January 4, helping the Silver Knights to overcome a two-goal deficit. Quinney has also tallied five points (3G, 2A) in the team's last five games.
Goaltender Laurent Brossoit has played in 16 games. He holds a GAA of 2.47 and a save percentage of 0.913. Goaltender Jiri Patera has played in 14 games. He holds a GAA of 2.72 and a save percentage of 0.912.
OPPOSITION UPDATE
The Abbotsford Canucks sit third in the Pacific Division with 31 games played. Through those 31 games, they are 19-10-1-1.
Christian Wolanin leads the scoring for Abbotsford with 37 points (4G, 33A) this season. Lane Pederson (17G, 7A), acquired from the Chicago Wolves earlier this season, leads the team in goals.
Arturs Silovs is the sole qualified goaltender for Abbotsford. He has played in 22 games for the Canucks. He has a GAA of 2.70 and a save percentage of 0.897.
LAST TIME AROUND
Henderson last faced Abbotsford on Saturday, Dec. 17, at home. They defeated the Canucks, 3-0. Byron Froese (1G, 1A), Lukas Cormier (1G, 1A)and Sheldon Rempal (1G, 1A)allnotched two point nights. Brayden Pachal* (0G, 1A), Jermaine Loewen (0G, 1A),and Jake Bischoff (0G, 1A) all also appeared on the scoresheet for the Silver Knights. Goaltender Laurent Brossoit recorded a shutout, his second of that week. That earned him first star of the night and the AHL's Player of the Week award.
*currently called up to the Golden Knights
KNIGHTLY RECAP
On Sunday, Jan. 1, the Henderson Silver Knights fell to the San Jose Barracuda in the shootout, 4-3, on the road. Gage Quinney scored two goals and Byron Froese recorded two points. Ivan Morozov scored Henderson's third goal of the night. Goaltender Laurent Brossoit stopped 25 of 28 shots.
ACTIVE HSK POINT LEADERS
Gage Quinney: 24 (13G, 11A)
Sheldon Rempal: 23 (7G, 16A)
Byron Froese: 23 (6G, 17A)
Jonas Rondbjerg: 16 (8G, 8A)
Lukas Cormier: 15 (4G, 11A)
VIEWING INFORMATION
Fans can watch both games on AHL TV with subscription. Fans can also listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports Las Vegas.
