T-Birds Open 2023 on Home Ice Friday & Saturday

January 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (14-13-1-4) look to continue their three-game win streak into 2023 as they open their January schedule on home ice on Friday, Jan. 6 against the Bridgeport Islanders (14-12-5-1) at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center. The weekend concludes with M&T Bank Throwback Night as the T-Birds host the Utica Comets (14-9-5-1) on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m., donning the white Springfield Falcons jerseys of the mid-1990s.

The Thunderbirds enter the weekend coming off three consecutive victories against Atlantic Division opponents. Springfield used a five-goal second period to power their way through the Hartford Wolf Pack last Wednesday, 7-4. They followed up that offensive onslaught with six more tallies on Friday night in dispatching the Islanders, 6-3. Vadim Zherenko and the Springfield penalty kill rose to the occasion in killing off nearly two full minutes of a Bridgeport two-man advantage in the game's closing moments while protecting what was, at the time, a one-goal game.

The last of Springfield's three victories was by far the most defensive of the trio, as Joel Hofer outdueled Louis Domingue for a 2-1 shootout win in Hartford on New Year's Eve. Rookie Jake Neighbours provided not just the shootout game-winner, but all three game-deciding goals last week, earning himself a recall to the St. Louis Blues. Nikita Alexandrov also got the call from St. Louis earlier this week following a pair of injuries to Blues stars Ryan O'Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko.

Bridgeport enters the weekend still in the grasp of a losing streak, as the Islanders are 0-6-1-1 in their last eight games. Springfield has a 4-2-0-0 record thus far in the season series, which includes wins in the last three meetings against their division foes. Springfield has outscored Bridgeport 11-5 in the last three meetings.

The T-Birds will turn back the clock and look for some payback against the Comets on Saturday as they adorn the 1994-95 Springfield Falcons' white jerseys. Fans can stay after the game for a live jersey auction, which will begin shortly after the conclusion of the contest. Utica picked up a 7-3 win in the first matchup against Springfield on Dec. 17 inside the Adirondack Bank Center, led by former Thunderbird Nolan Stevens' two goals.

Thunderbirds fans can reserve their seats for the 2022-23 season and lock in the best prices and member benefits by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.