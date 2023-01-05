Admirals Kick off 2023 at Home this Weekend

Milwaukee, WI - Kicking off the new year, the Admirals will host the San Diego Gulls in a pair of games at Panther Arena, looking to extend the strong finish from 2022 into 2023. The teams will hit the ice first on Friday night at 7 pm and then follow that up with a rematch on Saturday at 6 pm.

On Friday night, the first 4,500 fans will receive an Admirals winter hat, courtesy of TSMGI. Perfect for the outdoors or lounging inside, the comfortability will warm you right up.

Not only is Friday night a winter hat giveaway, it is also Ian's Pizza Student Night where high school and college students can get a ticket to the game and a slice of Ian's pizza for only $13 with a student ID (Pizza is redeemed in store only).

Friday is also a Fair Deal Friday where fans can get a ticket to the game and a ticket to the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair for just $20.

A quick turnaround to Saturday, the Ads will be having a "Salute to Wrestling" night where fans will have the opportunity to meet, take pictures, get autographs, and chat with legendary wrestlers like Stan Hasen, Earl Hebner, Victoria, and Lex Luger. If you are lucky enough, you might be able to show off some cool wrestling moves!

In addition, fans can purchase tickets for an exclusive meet-and-greet with the wrestlers: https://t.co/lOADEaiPxD.

Fans can purchase tickets for either game, over the phone at (414) 227-0550, or in person at the team's office located at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave.

