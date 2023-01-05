Condors Top Reign

Storyline: A third period rally wasn't enough Wednesday night as the Ontario Reign (15-12-0-1) fell short to the Bakersfield Condors (12-17-1-0) by a final score of 3-2 at Mechanics Bank Arena in a game that was postponed from its original date of Dec. 16.

Austin Wagner and Taylor Ward found the net for Ontario in the third as the Reign put 21 shots on goal in the final 20 minutes to eclipse their season-high for both a single period and a game with 48 total shots on net.

Date: January 4, 2023

Venue: Mechanics Bank Arena - Bakersfield, CA

Three Stars -

1. Raphael Lavoie (BAK)

2. Calvin Pickard (BAK)

3. Noah Philp (BAK)

W: Calvin Pickard

L: Matt Villalta

