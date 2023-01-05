Silver Knights Drop Single Game Contest to San Jose in Shootout

January 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the San Jose Barracuda in the shootout, 4-3, on Wednesday evening. Gage Quinney scored two goals in the second, with Byron Froese recording two points.

The Barracuda got on the board first with a goal from Luke Johnson. Assisted by Ozzy Wiesblatt and Max Veronneau, he gave San Jose an early 1-0 lead. They then extended that lead with another first period goal from Jeffrey Viel, assisted by Brandon Co and Darren Brady.

Quinney battled back at 9:32 in the second to halve San Jose's lead. Froesecollected the puck behind the Barracuda net and passed to Sheldon Rempal. He drove the puck on net backhanded, with Quinney burying it for the Knights' first goal of the game.

Quinney then notched his second of the period on the power play. Froese collected his second assist of the night. He set up a great pass low in the slot for Quinney, who fired it home. Jonas Rondbjerg earned the secondary assist on the play, tying the game at two.

Ivan Morozov gave the Silver Knights their first lead of the night, also on the power play. Assisted by Connor Corcoran and Connor Ford, he made it a 3-2 game. After Dell saved Ford's backhand feed, Morozov potted the rebound.

However, Jasper Weatherby quickly tied things up again to end the second period at 3-3.

The third period remained scoreless, sending the game to first to overtime and then to a two-round shootout.

Both San Jose skaters scored in the shootout, while both Henderson attempts were denied.

The Silver Knights will continue their season this weekend, January 6 and January 7, at Abbotsford. Puck drop for both games is set for 7 p.m. Fans can tune in on 1230 The Game or AHL TV with subscription.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.