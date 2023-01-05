Wolf Pack Loan F Ryan Lohin to Jacksonville, F Gustav Rydahl Recalled by Rangers

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has loaned forward Ryan Lohin to the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen. In addition, the New York Rangers have recalled forward Gustav Rydahl from the Wolf Pack.

Lohin, 26, skated in two games with the Wolf Pack after being recalled from loan to Jacksonville on November 26th. He made his Wolf Pack debut on December 3rd at the XL Center in the club's game against the Rockford IceHogs. In nine games with the Icemen this season, Lohin has scored five points (1 g, 4 a).

Rydahl, 28, has appeared in 24 games with the Wolf Pack thus far in his rookie North American season. He has scored nine points (4 g, 5 a) with the club and currently has a +/- rating of +2. Rydahl scored his first AHL goal on October 28th at the XL Center in the club's 4-2 victory over the Hershey Bears.

The Wolf Pack kick off 2023 with a four-game road trip that starts on Friday, January 6th, when the club visits the Utica Comets for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop. The Pack is back at the XL Center on Saturday, January 14th, when they host the Providence Bruins at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

