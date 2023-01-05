Salute to Badges, Heroes vs. Villains Night Among Upcoming Games
January 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 vs. Iowa Wild
Winning Wednesday presented by Michigan First Credit Union
Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).
Winning Wednesdays: Presented by Michigan First Credit Union, every time the Griffins win at home on Wednesday, each fan in attendance will receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday game. All fans who were in attendance for the Griffins' win against the Cleveland Monsters on Jan. 4 can redeem their ticket stub for a free ticket to this game. To redeem a Winning Wednesday ticket, please visit the box office following the Winning Wednesday game, The Zone during normal business hours, or the Van Andel Arena box office prior to the next Wednesday game beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fans who exchange their Winning Wednesday ticket at The Zone on a non-game day will receive 20% off the purchase of one item (excluding jerseys). One discount per person present.
Versiti Blood Drive: The Griffins have teamed up with Versiti Blood Center of Michigan for a blood drive at Van Andel Arena from 2-7 p.m. in the banquet rooms. Versiti is taking both advance appointments and walk-ins. Please click here or call 866-642-5663 to schedule an appointment. Versiti is looking to collect 23 pints of blood and has openings for 40 registered donors.
Library Nights: For all Wednesday and Sunday games, fans can present their Grand Rapids Public Library card or Kent District Library card at the Van Andel Arena box office on the night of the game or at The Zone anytime during the store's regular business hours to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff or Crease ticket for $16 (regularly $22), an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $19 (regularly $25), or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $23 (regularly $28). Limit four tickets per card per person, subject to availability.
Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 vs. Iowa Wild
Salute to Badges Night presented by Pro-Tech Heating & Cooling
Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).
$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Every Friday, enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., at select stands while supplies last. The $2 promotions will be served at stand one in the lobby, the stand next to section A on the concourse, and at the Hops & Vines stand located next to section 120.
Free Ride Friday on The Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.
College Discount: College students can buy tickets online using their school .edu email address or show their ID at every Friday game to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff or Crease ticket for $16, an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $19, or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $23. Limit one ticket per ID if purchasing in-person. Visit griffinshockey.com/college to purchase College Night tickets and sign up for text alerts.
Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 vs. Chicago Wolves
Heroes vs. Villains Night presented by Michigan First Credit Union
Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).
Heroes vs. Villains Night presented by Michigan First Credit Union: Character appearances will be featured throughout Van Andel Arena, courtesy of Cosplay Crusaders .
Post-Game Open Skate: Bring your skates to the rink and take to the ice for a post-game open skate. As a reminder, Van Andel Arena has a no-bag policy, but security will allow fans to use bags to bring in their skates.
Buddy's Pizza Friends & Family 4-Packs: Presented by Buddy's Pizza, these packs are available for all Saturday games during the 2022-23 season and include four or more game tickets, $20 or more in concession cash, and a coupon for one free cheese pizza per 4-pack at participating Buddy's Pizza locations. Visit griffinshockey.com/f4p or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins celebrate a goal
(Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2023
- Reign Sign Forward Tyrell Goulbourne - Ontario Reign
- T-Birds Open 2023 on Home Ice Friday & Saturday - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Admirals Kick off 2023 at Home this Weekend - Milwaukee Admirals
- Salute to Badges, Heroes vs. Villains Night Among Upcoming Games - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Loan F Ryan Lohin to Jacksonville, F Gustav Rydahl Recalled by Rangers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Sandström to Phantoms, Bellows to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wranglers Back in the Win Column - Calgary Wranglers
- Bears Announce Further Details for Chris Bourque Jersey Retirement Night - Hershey Bears
- Condors Top Reign - Ontario Reign
- Silver Knights Drop Single Game Contest to San Jose in Shootout - Henderson Silver Knights
- Colorado Drops Third Straight in 4-2 Loss at Coachella Valley - Colorado Eagles
- Barracuda Snap Skid, Down Knights 4-3 in Shootout - San Jose Barracuda
- Sokolov Hat Trick Paces Belleville Sens To Win Over Amerks - Belleville Senators
- Amerks' Win Streak Snapped in 5-1 Loss to Belleville - Rochester Americans
- Acrisure Arena a Born Winner - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Andrew Poturalski: Doors of Opportunity - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- John Hayden: Brains and Brawn - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Firebirds Flying on Ideal Ice - Coachella Valley Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Grand Rapids Griffins Stories
- Salute to Badges, Heroes vs. Villains Night Among Upcoming Games
- Griffins Snap Losing Streak In 3-1 Win Over Cleveland
- Detroit Assigns Jakub Vrana to Grand Rapids
- Lashoff Named Playing Captain for 2023 AHL All-Star Classic
- Detroit Assigns Alex Nedeljkovic to Griffins