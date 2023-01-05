Sokolov Hat Trick Paces Belleville Sens To Win Over Amerks

Belleville Senators' Cole Cassels in action

Belleville Senators' Cole Cassels in action

ROCHESTER, NY - An Egor Sokolov hat trick helped pace the Belleville Senators as they returned to the win column ending a season-high four-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the Rochester Americans on Wednesday night at Blue Cross Arena.

After a scoreless first period, Belleville opened the scoring when Ridly Greig notched his tenth of the season at 4:11 of the middle stanza. The Senators continued to extend their advantage throughout the frame as Sokolov quickly found the back of the net twice before the 11:15 mark of the period to give the visitors a 3-0 lead. Shortly after, Rochester responded with a power play tally from Linus Weissbach to make it 3-1 after forty minutes.

In the third, Belleville struck twice more to seal the contest. Jonathan Aspirot notched his second of the campaign with a heavy slap shot before Sokolov completed his hat trick with a long-range effort into an empty net to round out the scoring with 4:07 remaining in regulation time.

The Senators return to action Friday when they visit the Syracuse Crunch with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. (EST).

Sens On Special Teams:

Power Play: 1/5 |Penalty Kill: 4/5

Fast Facts:

Mads Søgaard made 29 saves.

Ridly Greig has five goals in his last three appearances.

Jonathan Aspirot extended his point streak to three straight games.

Viktor Lodin recorded a career-high three assists.

Egor Sokolov notched his second career hat trick.

Sokolov and Lodin tied a franchise record for most points in a signal period with three.

Sound Bytes: Head Coach Troy Mann: "Between managing the momentum swings and special teams, I think if we're able to do that and play the type of game did a week ago, we'll be able to get away with two points tonight."

