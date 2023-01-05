Syracuse Crunch Partner with the Echo Fund to Highlight Local Nonprofit Organizations
January 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have partnered with The Echo Fund to highlight four local nonprofit organizations at upcoming Crunch games.
The Crunch and The Echo Fund will feature each nonprofit organization during a remaining Crunch game. Each nonprofit will have their own night at the Crunch to highlight their services and raise awareness. The organization will also receive a $2,000 donation and all proceeds from the team's game night auctions hosted on GiveSmart.
The four nonprofit organizations and their dates are below:
David's Refuge - Saturday, Jan. 7
On Point for College - Saturday, Jan. 21
We Rise Above the Streets - Saturday, Feb. 11
Contact Community Services - Saturday, March 18
The Echo Fund aims to support, promote and bring together organizations that enhance the life of people in need within the Central New York region. The organization was created by Patti Borer in 2018 to continue supporting the community after the dissolution of Express Mart. Now managed by Josh and Andrea Waldman and the Central New York Community Foundation, The Echo Fund has distributed more than $200,000 in grants to organizations.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.