Syracuse Crunch Partner with the Echo Fund to Highlight Local Nonprofit Organizations

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have partnered with The Echo Fund to highlight four local nonprofit organizations at upcoming Crunch games.

The Crunch and The Echo Fund will feature each nonprofit organization during a remaining Crunch game. Each nonprofit will have their own night at the Crunch to highlight their services and raise awareness. The organization will also receive a $2,000 donation and all proceeds from the team's game night auctions hosted on GiveSmart.

The four nonprofit organizations and their dates are below:

David's Refuge - Saturday, Jan. 7

On Point for College - Saturday, Jan. 21

We Rise Above the Streets - Saturday, Feb. 11

Contact Community Services - Saturday, March 18

The Echo Fund aims to support, promote and bring together organizations that enhance the life of people in need within the Central New York region. The organization was created by Patti Borer in 2018 to continue supporting the community after the dissolution of Express Mart. Now managed by Josh and Andrea Waldman and the Central New York Community Foundation, The Echo Fund has distributed more than $200,000 in grants to organizations.

