Panthers Recall Chris Tierney
January 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
Chris Tierney is headed back to the NHL, as the Panthers have recalled the veteran forward from Charlotte.
After recovering from an injury that had sidelined him since mid-December, Tierney was sent to Charlotte and suited up for the Checkers in last night's loss to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
Tierney - a veteran of over 550 NHL games - now returns to Florida, where he has posted three points (2g, 1a) in five games for the Panthers this season.
