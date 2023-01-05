Panthers Recall Chris Tierney

January 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







Chris Tierney is headed back to the NHL, as the Panthers have recalled the veteran forward from Charlotte.

After recovering from an injury that had sidelined him since mid-December, Tierney was sent to Charlotte and suited up for the Checkers in last night's loss to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Tierney - a veteran of over 550 NHL games - now returns to Florida, where he has posted three points (2g, 1a) in five games for the Panthers this season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.