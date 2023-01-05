Barracuda Snap Skid, Down Knights 4-3 in Shootout

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (14-18-0-1) snapped their eight-game losing streak by beating the Henderson Silver Knights (12-19-0-3) 4-3 in shootout on Wednesday night at Tech CU Arena.

In the first, Luke Johnson (6) got things rolling with a goal that he ripped off the post and in after receiving a pass from Ozzy Wiesblatt (4) at 3:43. San Jose extended its lead to 2-0 when Jeff Viel (5) snapped a low shot through the five-hole of Laurent Brossoit at the 5:36 mark.

Henderson cut the lead in half in the second period at 9:32 when Byron Froese created a turnover and Gage Quinney (12) slid a loose puck into a wide-open net. At 12:23, Viel was given five-minute major for boarding in which the Silver Knights capitalized on twice, scoring first from Quinney (13) and then Ivan Morozov (3). While still on the power play, Quinney was sent to the box for holding and during four-on-four play, at 6:51, Jasper Weatherby (3) tipped in a Nick Cicek point-wrister to tie the game at 3-3.

After no goals were scored in the third frame and overtime, Danil Guschin and Johnson both found the back of the net in the shootout and Aaron Dell made the two stops needed for the win.

Brandon Coe (0+2=2), Quinney (2+0=2) and Froese (0+2=2) all recorded multiple points.

Dell (5-7-0) stopped 32 out of 35 shots for the win while Brossoit (6-7-2) made 25 saves on 28 shots in the loss.

The Barracuda begin a four-game road trip on Friday (7 p.m.) against the Ontario Reign and return home on Sat., Jan. 14 versus Abbotsford. Tickets start at just $13 at SJBarracuda.com.

