San Diego FC Announces Assistant Coaching Staff Ahead of the Club's Inaugural MLS Season
December 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) today announced the Club's assistant coaching staff that will support Head Coach Mikey Varas during the Club's inaugural MLS season. Frank Hjortebjerg, Kelvin Jones, and Luciano Fusco have been named Assistant Coaches, while Jason Grubb will serve as Goalkeeper Coach.
"Building a strong and dynamic coaching staff is crucial as we prepare for our inaugural season, and we are thrilled to welcome Frank, Kelvin, Luciano, and Jason to the San Diego FC family," said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "We believe each of them bring experiences and knowledge that will support Mikey and our players as we prepare for a short ramp-up to our opening games. Together, we'll work to build a competitive team, fostering a culture of excellence both on and off the field."
San Diego FC Coaching Staff
Mikey Varas - Head Coach
Frank Hjortebjerg - Assistant Coach
Kelvin Jones - Assistant Coach
Luciano Fusco - Assistant Coach
Jason Grubb - Goalkeeper Coach
"I'm extremely excited about the talented group of assistant coaches we've brought in to support the team as we embark on our first season in MLS," said SDFC Head Coach Mikey Varas. "Together, our goal is to create the right conditions for our players to succeed by focusing on their individual development and fostering a winning mentality as a team. We will give everything we have to lead a team San Diego can be proud of."
Frank Hjortebjerg - San Diego FC Assistant Coach
Hjortebjerg joins SDFC as an Assistant Coach, bringing extensive experience from Denmark's top clubs. Most recently, he served as Assistant Coach for Odense Boldklub in the Danish Superliga (2022-2024) and spent three years with FC Nordsjaelland, where he contributed as a First Team Assistant Coach and also as a First Team Analyst. Additionally, Hjortebjerg has excelled in developing young talent, having served as Head Coach for Brøndby IF's U-17 team and FC Nordsjaelland's U-15 team. With a proven track record in both first-team coaching and youth development, Hjortebjerg brings valuable tactical expertise and leadership to SDFC's coaching staff ahead of its inaugural MLS season.
Luciano Fusco - San Diego FC Assistant Coach
Fusco brings a wealth of coaching experience across MLS, collegiate, and academy levels to SDFC. Most recently, he served as an assistant coach for the San Jose Earthquakes under head coach Luchi González from 2023-2024, where he helped the team qualify for the MLS playoffs in 2023. He assumed the role full-time after acting as interim assistant coach during the 2022 MLS season, supporting the team through the final 27 matches under interim head coach Alex Covelo. Fusco also worked as an assistant coach for Quakes II in MLS NEXT Pro and as a head coach in the Earthquakes Academy for the U-15 and U-17 squads. Prior to joining San Jose in 2018, he was part of the LAFC Academy as a youth head coach and served as an assistant coach for UCLA men's soccer from 2016-2018. During his tenure, Fusco has earned four coaching invitations with the U.S. U-16 National Team.
Kelvin Jones - San Diego FC Assistant Coach
Jones joins SDFC as an Assistant Coach after a successful career with the Columbus Crew, where he served in various roles since 2017, including Academy Director and Crew 2 Head Coach in 2024. Under his leadership, Crew 2 reached the Eastern Conference Final in MLS NEXT Pro, showcasing a young, dynamic squad with an average age of 19.1 years and finishing third in the league for minutes played by U-19 players. Internationally, Jones was an assistant coach for the U.S. U-17 Men's National Team during the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup, where the team reached the Round of 16. A former professional player with the Richmond Kickers and Charleston Battery, Jones also excelled as a standout defender at Wake Forest University, leading the Demon Deacons to three NCAA Tournament appearances. Kelvin holds numerous coaching certifications including a USSF A License, NSCAA Director of Coaching Diploma, USSF National Youth License, and his Elite Formation Coaching License (EFCL), a partnership between MLS and the French Football Federation for elite MLS Academy coaches.
Jason Grubb - San Diego FC Goalkeeper Coach
Grubb joins SDFC as Goalkeeper Coach, bringing extensive experience from MLS and international soccer. Most recently, he served as Austin FC's First Team Set Piece Coach in 2024 after helping Austin FC II win the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro title. Prior to that, he was Head of Academy Goalkeeping and Dynamo 2 Goalkeeping Coach with the Houston Dynamo. Internationally, Grubb was the Goalkeeper Coach for the U.S Senior Men's National team during the 2023 Gold Cup. He was also Goalkeeping Coach for the U.S. U-20 Men's Youth National Team, helping them win the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship. Additionally, he worked with the U-18 and U-20 U.S. Women's Youth National Teams during his time with the U.S. Youth National Teams. His coaching career includes roles as Head of Goalkeeping at IMG Academy, and as assistant coach at Quinnipiac University.
SDFC will celebrate their inaugural home match, presented by DIRECTV, by hosting St. Louis CITY SC at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. PT. Prior to the Club's first-ever home match, SDFC will kick off the Club's inaugural MLS campaign against the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park during the opening weekend of 2025 MLS action, Feb. 22-23.
To learn more about SDFC Season Ticket Memberships, fans can visit SanDiegoFC.com/tickets. For the latest news and Club updates, please visit SanDiegoFC.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC #FlowWithUs.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from December 18, 2024
- Earthquakes to Select Second Overall in MLS SuperDraft 2025; Eligible Player List Now Available - San Jose Earthquakes
- D.C. United Acquires Defender Lukas MacNaughton from Nashville SC in Exchange for $150,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) - D.C. United
- Nashville SC Acquires up to $200K in General Allocation Money (GAM) from D.C. United in Exchange for Defender Lukas MacNaughton - Nashville SC
- FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group Stage Tickets on Sale Starting Tomorrow - Seattle Sounders FC
- Earthquakes' Luciano Fusco to Accept Assistant Coach Position with San Diego FC - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Announces Assistant Coaching Staff Ahead of the Club's Inaugural MLS Season - San Diego FC
- Revolution Sign eSports Pro Gonçalo "RastaArtur" Pinto Ahead of 2025 eMLS Season - New England Revolution
- Eligible Player List Now Available for MLS SuperDraft 2025 - MLS
- Earthquakes Sign Free Agent Defender Nick Lima - San Jose Earthquakes
- Eligible Player List Now Available for MLS SuperDraft 2025 - San Diego FC
- Matchday and Concert Tickets at Providence Park Will Serve as TriMet Tickets in 2025 and 2026 - Portland Timbers
- LA Galaxy Announce 2024 Team Awards - LA Galaxy
- FC Dallas Acquires Free Agent Midfielder Ramiro - FC Dallas
- Revolution Sign MLS Veteran Midfielder Jackson Yueill as Free Agent - New England Revolution
- Colorado Rapids Transfer Defender Miguel Navarro to Club Atlético Talleres - Colorado Rapids
- Academy Update: December 2024 Players of the Month - Inter Miami CF
- New York Red Bulls Sign Cameroon International Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to MLS Contract as Designated Player - New York Red Bulls
- Huntington Bank Field to Host Columbus Crew-Inter Miami CF for 4:30 p.m. ET Kickoff on April 19 - Columbus Crew SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- San Diego FC Announces Assistant Coaching Staff Ahead of the Club's Inaugural MLS Season
- Eligible Player List Now Available for MLS SuperDraft 2025
- San Diego FC Announces Full Preseason Schedule
- San Diego FC Selects Jacob Jackson in Re-Entry Draft
- San Diego FC Unveil the Club's 2025 Inaugural Jersey