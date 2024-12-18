Academy Update: December 2024 Players of the Month

After another exciting month of competition for the Inter Miami CF Academy presented by Baptist Health, we present the Players of the Month for December.

To get things rolling, U-12 attacker Davheed Porter gets the honors as Player of the Month for our youngest age groups (U-10, U-11, U-12).

"Dahveed is a talented player who has impressed both on and off the field. He is a strong competitor and his energy and determination on the field is an example for his teammates. As an attacking player, he has contributed multiple goals and assists from different positions. Dahveed represents many of the Club's values off the field as well. He is respectful, a good teammate and shows a strong desire to continue learning and growing. For all of these reasons we are happy to select Dahveed as one of the Players of the Month.'- Inter Miami CF Academy coaches.

Moving on, U-13 attacker Sebastian Bennett is the pick of the bunch and is the POTM for the next categories (U-13, U-14).

"During the month of November/December, not only did the 2012 team participate in MLS Next League play, various exhibition matches, but travelled to Argentina on a 14-day trip. During this time, Sebastian Bennett was a catalyst for the success of the team in many areas of the game. With seven goals and sixassists in 12 games, Sebastian's direct involvement in the offensive area of the game was evident. What isn't evident is his work off the ball in defensive areas such as high pressing and defending along with the team. We are proud to see his growth and progress and hope it carries over into 2025." - Inter Miami CF Academy coaches.

Next, U-16 player Nessim Jena gets the nod as POTM for the next set of age groups (U-15, U-16).

"Nessim has shown exemplary behavior on and off the pitch and a very good sporting performance in every training session and match played. His capacity for sacrifice, personal effort, educatively, humility, cooperation with his teammates and proactive attitude have helped him develop his potential and improve his weaknesses. In this way, he has achieved an optimal performance in recent games.

His commitment and sacrifice in defensive moments together with his quality and personal effort in offensive moments have helped Nessim to show a high performance, growing step by step in his soccer development. His skills together with his good attitude make him a player with great potential." - Inter Miami CF Academy coaches.

Lastly, to close out the POTM for December, U-17 forward Daniel Betancourt earns the recognition for the eldest age groups of our Acaemy (U-17, U-19).

"Daniel scored four goals and registered an assist in three games at the MLS NEXT Fest against some of the best teams in the country within the age group. Not only was he lethal in front of goal, his ability to hold up the ball and his willingness to press aggressively from the front was something to be admired. He continues to grow and make progress, and we are excited to see him continue developing as we move through the season." - Inter Miami CF Academy coaches.

