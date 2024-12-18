Huntington Bank Field to Host Columbus Crew-Inter Miami CF for 4:30 p.m. ET Kickoff on April 19

December 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - The 2023 MLS Cup presented by Audi and Leagues Cup 2024 champion Columbus Crew and 2024 Supporters' Shield winner Inter Miami CF will meet in one of the league's highest-profile 2025 regular season matches on April 19 at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets will be available to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. ET. Supporters wishing to secure their preferred seats for the highly-anticipated contest early, beginning Monday, Jan. 13 at 3 p.m. ET, can register via www.columbuscrew.com/coming-to-cleveland for pre-sale access.

"The Columbus Crew-Inter Miami match at Huntington Bank Field is an incredible opportunity for the Crew and our supporters as it allows us collectively to grow the game of soccer and elevate our Club throughout Ohio," said Haslam Sports Group Chief of Strategy and Development and Crew President of Business Operations Josh Glessing. "At Huntington Bank Field, we can welcome significantly more Crew fans, and it gives us an opportunity to engage with new fans in Northeast Ohio. We know that the match will not be as convenient for everyone so in acknowledgement of that, we are providing special benefits to Season Ticket Members and Nordecke membership who join us in Cleveland.

"Playing in Northeast Ohio will be a memorable experience for our players and supporters thanks to the high-quality competition on the pitch and incorporation of Crew matchday traditions in a 67,000-seat stadium. Haslam Sports Group and the venue also have a stellar reputation for hosting U.S. Men's and U.S. Women's National Team matches and major events like this competition, which further ensures an exceptional celebration of soccer and our state."

2025 Crew Season Ticket Members will receive their standard allotment of tickets at Huntington Bank Field, which will be strategically positioned in an equivalent or improved location compared to their typical area at Lower.com Field. Season Ticket Members also have an exclusive one-week window (Jan. 6-12) to upgrade, relocate or add discounted tickets to their initial allotment.

Additionally, Crew Season Ticket Members can opt-in at a later date for the following non-transferrable benefits as part of the Club's appreciation for to their most loyal fans and dedication to creating a unique Black & Gold atmosphere during the match in Northeast Ohio:

One complimentary parking pass per season ticket account

One food and beverage voucher for a hot dog, chips and drink (beer or soda) for each Season Ticket seat

Tickets to a post-match on-pitch experience

As part of the Crew's mission to advance youth soccer and education in Ohio, the Club will complete a community Legacy Project in Cleveland tied to the game this spring. More information will be available at a later date.

While the contest on April 19 is the first-ever MLS regular season game in Northeast Ohio, Huntington Bank Field has hosted various major events and concerts since opening in 1999, in addition to NFL games.

The venue welcomed international soccer doubleheaders featuring the U.S. Men's National Team during the 2017 and 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup, as well as a friendly against Belgium on May 29, 2013, the first international soccer match onsite since their Venezuela contest leading into the 2006 FIFA World Cup. Huntington Bank Field hosted the U.S. Soccer Women's National Team for a friendly against China PR in 2018 and Paraguay in 2021, the squad's first match following the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In 2024, Huntington Bank Field featured the 2024 Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds Tour on June 15, WWE's SummerSlam 2024 on Aug. 3 and the Billy Joel and Rod Stewart concert on Sept. 13.

Haslam Sports Group also recently announced that AC/DC will perform at Huntington Bank Field on May 28 during their Power Up North American Tour.

The Crew's full 2025 regular season schedule will be announced soon. Single-match tickets for all matches at Lower.com Field will be available via columbuscrew.com/tickets at a later date.

