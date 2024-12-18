Earthquakes' Luciano Fusco to Accept Assistant Coach Position with San Diego FC

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that Assistant Coach Luciano Fusco has departed the club to accept a position on the San Diego Football Club coaching staff ahead of the 2025 Major League Soccer season.

Fusco joined the Earthquakes in 2018 and held roles as Quakes Academy head coach and assistant coach of Quakes II (now The Town FC) in MLS NEXT Pro. Following the departure of first-team Head Coach Matias Almeyda in April 2022, Fusco began serving as Earthquakes assistant coach under interim head coach Alex Covelo and has remained on the staff for the Quakes' top team through this past season.

"We are incredibly grateful for Luciano's dedication to the Earthquakes these past six seasons," said Earthquakes General Manager Chris Leitch. "During his time here, he showed an impressive work ethic and was an integral part of our player development pathway, from the Quakes Academy, to our MLS NEXT Pro team and up to our first team. We wish him all the best on his future endeavors."

Prior to joining San Jose in 2018, Fusco served as a head coach in the Los Angeles Football Club Academy and as an assistant coach for the UCLA men's soccer team. In the latter role, he worked with future Quakes captain and United States Men's National Team midfielder Jackson Yueill. Fusco also earned four coaching invites with the U.S. Under-16 Youth National Team.

