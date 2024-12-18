Earthquakes' Luciano Fusco to Accept Assistant Coach Position with San Diego FC
December 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that Assistant Coach Luciano Fusco has departed the club to accept a position on the San Diego Football Club coaching staff ahead of the 2025 Major League Soccer season.
Fusco joined the Earthquakes in 2018 and held roles as Quakes Academy head coach and assistant coach of Quakes II (now The Town FC) in MLS NEXT Pro. Following the departure of first-team Head Coach Matias Almeyda in April 2022, Fusco began serving as Earthquakes assistant coach under interim head coach Alex Covelo and has remained on the staff for the Quakes' top team through this past season.
"We are incredibly grateful for Luciano's dedication to the Earthquakes these past six seasons," said Earthquakes General Manager Chris Leitch. "During his time here, he showed an impressive work ethic and was an integral part of our player development pathway, from the Quakes Academy, to our MLS NEXT Pro team and up to our first team. We wish him all the best on his future endeavors."
Prior to joining San Jose in 2018, Fusco served as a head coach in the Los Angeles Football Club Academy and as an assistant coach for the UCLA men's soccer team. In the latter role, he worked with future Quakes captain and United States Men's National Team midfielder Jackson Yueill. Fusco also earned four coaching invites with the U.S. Under-16 Youth National Team.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from December 18, 2024
- Earthquakes to Select Second Overall in MLS SuperDraft 2025; Eligible Player List Now Available - San Jose Earthquakes
- D.C. United Acquires Defender Lukas MacNaughton from Nashville SC in Exchange for $150,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) - D.C. United
- Nashville SC Acquires up to $200K in General Allocation Money (GAM) from D.C. United in Exchange for Defender Lukas MacNaughton - Nashville SC
- FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group Stage Tickets on Sale Starting Tomorrow - Seattle Sounders FC
- Earthquakes' Luciano Fusco to Accept Assistant Coach Position with San Diego FC - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Announces Assistant Coaching Staff Ahead of the Club's Inaugural MLS Season - San Diego FC
- Revolution Sign eSports Pro Gonçalo "RastaArtur" Pinto Ahead of 2025 eMLS Season - New England Revolution
- Eligible Player List Now Available for MLS SuperDraft 2025 - MLS
- Earthquakes Sign Free Agent Defender Nick Lima - San Jose Earthquakes
- Eligible Player List Now Available for MLS SuperDraft 2025 - San Diego FC
- Matchday and Concert Tickets at Providence Park Will Serve as TriMet Tickets in 2025 and 2026 - Portland Timbers
- LA Galaxy Announce 2024 Team Awards - LA Galaxy
- FC Dallas Acquires Free Agent Midfielder Ramiro - FC Dallas
- Revolution Sign MLS Veteran Midfielder Jackson Yueill as Free Agent - New England Revolution
- Colorado Rapids Transfer Defender Miguel Navarro to Club Atlético Talleres - Colorado Rapids
- Academy Update: December 2024 Players of the Month - Inter Miami CF
- New York Red Bulls Sign Cameroon International Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to MLS Contract as Designated Player - New York Red Bulls
- Huntington Bank Field to Host Columbus Crew-Inter Miami CF for 4:30 p.m. ET Kickoff on April 19 - Columbus Crew SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Earthquakes Stories
- Earthquakes to Select Second Overall in MLS SuperDraft 2025; Eligible Player List Now Available
- Earthquakes' Luciano Fusco to Accept Assistant Coach Position with San Diego FC
- Earthquakes Sign Free Agent Defender Nick Lima
- Earthquakes to Join Coachella Valley Invitational at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, from February 5-12, 2025
- Earthquakes Announce Cantaloupe, Inc. as Official Point-Of-Sale Partner