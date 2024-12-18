Earthquakes Sign Free Agent Defender Nick Lima

December 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that the club has signed free agent defender Nick Lima to a two-year contract through 2026 with a club option for 2027. The Castro Valley, California, native returns to San Jose where he graduated from the Quakes Academy and began his pro career.

"I look forward to having Nick on the team," said Earthquakes Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena. "His experience in this league and versatility will help strengthen our defense. Nick grew up in the Bay Area and had a lot of success here coming up through the Quakes' system, so there's an added familiarity with the club."

Lima, 30, has scored nine goals and contributed 20 assists across eight Major League Soccer seasons and 200 appearances (185 starts). The veteran fullback joined the New England Revolution via trade for the 2024 campaign, playing in 25 games with 20 starts and scoring one goal. Lima also added five Concacaf Champions Cup appearances, starting three times and tallying a goal and an assist. Prior to joining the Revs, the veteran defender played three seasons and 95 games (71 starts) for Austin FC from 2021-23, collecting 14 goal contributions (1g/13a).

A Quakes Academy product, Lima signed a contract as a Homegrown Player on Dec. 21, 2016 - the second to do so in club history. In four seasons with San Jose (2017-20), he played in 100 games with 94 starts, accumulating 14 goal contributions (7g/7a) before being traded to Austin FC on Dec. 13, 2020. It was also during his time with the Quakes when Lima made his international debut in 2019, earning nine caps for the U.S. Men's National Team and dishing out three assists.

"I'm really excited to get back to the Bay Area and play in front of everyone again, especially friends and family," said Lima. "I made some great memories with the Quakes in the past, and I look forward to making even better ones. I can't wait to get back to work."

Over the course of his four-year collegiate career with the University of California, Berkeley (2013-16), Lima played in 73 games, all starts, with eight goals and three assists for the Golden Bears. In addition to playing college soccer at Cal, Lima appeared in eight matches over two seasons for the Burlingame Dragons (2015-16), the Quakes' Under-23 affiliate in what is now USL League Two.

Lima is the fourth player to arrive from New England this offseason following the Earthquakes' trade with the Revs last week for defender Dave Romney and midfielders Ian Harkes and Mark-Anthony Kaye.

Nick Lima

Position: Defender

Height: 5-9

Weight: 176 lbs.

Born: Nov. 17, 1994 (age 30)

Preferred Foot: Right

Hometown: Castro Valley, Calif.

Previous Club: New England Revolution

College: California

Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes sign free agent D Nick Lima through 2026 with a club option for 2027.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from December 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.