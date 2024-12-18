FC Dallas Acquires Free Agent Midfielder Ramiro

December 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas has signed free agent midfielder Ramiro Benetti to a two-year contract with a one-year club option. He will occupy an international slot on the roster, pending receipt of his P-1 visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

"We're excited to welcome Ramiro to FC Dallas," FC Dallas Sporting Director André Zanotta said. "His overall quality will complement our group, while his work-rate in midfield is exceptional. Ramiro is a versatile player, he is able to play in multiple positions. He is also a dedicated teammate with a character that fits what we're trying to build in the club."

Ramiro, 31, spent the last two seasons with Série A side Cruzeiro Esporte Clube, where he made 54 appearances, scoring three goals and recording two assists. He joined Cruzeiro from Corinthians, also of Brazil, where he made 117 appearances. Ramiro also spent a season on loan with UAE side Al-Wasl FC, making 30 appearances.

From 2013 to 2019, Ramiro played 251 matches for Grêmio, ranking as the sixth player with the most appearances in the club's history. In 2017, he helped Grêmio win its third Copa Libertadores title. The year before, Grêmio won the Copa do Brasil for the fifth time. Ramiro was also part of the Grêmio squad that finished as runner-up in the 2017 FIFA Club World Cup after losing to Real Madrid in the final. Prior to joining Grêmio, Ramiro came through the youth academy of Esporte Clube Juventude, where he made 15 appearances for the senior team.

Following today's announcement, FC Dallas has 26 players under contract for the 2025 season:

Goalkeepers (2): Antonio Carrera, Maarten Paes

Defenders (7): Marco Farfan, Sebastien Ibeagha, Geovane Jesus, Sam Junqua, Nolan Norris, Carl Sainté, Nkosi Tafari

Midfielders (10): Paul Arriola, Herbert Endeley, Sebastian Lletget, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Pedrinho, Paxton Pomykal, Tomas Pondeca, Ramiro, Show, Alejandro Urzua

Forwards (7): Logan Farrington, Jesús Ferreira, Bernard Kamungo, Petar Musa, Enes Sali, Tarik Scott, Alan Velasco

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Ramiro Moschen Benetti

Preferred Name: Ramiro

Pronunciation: rAh-ME-rOw

Position: Midfielder

Date of Birth: May 22, 1993 (31)

Birthplace: Gramado, Brazil

Nationality: Brazil and Italy

Height: 5'5"

Weight: 148

Last Club: Cruzeiro

Transaction: FC Dallas Acquires Free Agent Midfielder Ramiro

