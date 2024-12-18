Eligible Player List Now Available for MLS SuperDraft 2025

December 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







Major League Soccer today announced the eligible player list for MLS SuperDraft 2025, which will take place on Friday, December 20 with the first round kicking off at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET.

Join the Stay Informed email list to get priority access to home opener

Ahead of the Club's inaugural season in 2025, San Diego FC, the league's 30th team, owns the draft's top pick as well as the ninth overall pick in the first round. SDFC own three additional pics, two in the second round (31 and 56 overall) and one in the third round (61 overall). Draft coverage can be found on MLSsoccer.com and the MLS social handles. The current order of the SuperDraft as of December 18 at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET  is available HERE.

Any players signed to Generation adidas contracts will be announced in the coming days.

SDFC will celebrate their inaugural home match, presented by DIRECTV, by hosting St. Louis CITY SC at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. PT. Prior to the Club's first-ever home match, SDFC will kick off the Club's inaugural MLS campaign against the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park during the opening weekend of 2025 MLS action, Feb. 22-23.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from December 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.