Eligible Player List Now Available for MLS SuperDraft 2025
December 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
Major League Soccer today announced the eligible player list for MLS SuperDraft 2025, which will take place on Friday, December 20 with the first round kicking off at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET.
Join the Stay Informed email list to get priority access to home opener
Ahead of the Club's inaugural season in 2025, San Diego FC, the league's 30th team, owns the draft's top pick as well as the ninth overall pick in the first round. SDFC own three additional pics, two in the second round (31 and 56 overall) and one in the third round (61 overall). Draft coverage can be found on MLSsoccer.com and the MLS social handles. The current order of the SuperDraft as of December 18 at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET is available HERE.
Any players signed to Generation adidas contracts will be announced in the coming days.
SDFC will celebrate their inaugural home match, presented by DIRECTV, by hosting St. Louis CITY SC at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. PT. Prior to the Club's first-ever home match, SDFC will kick off the Club's inaugural MLS campaign against the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park during the opening weekend of 2025 MLS action, Feb. 22-23.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from December 18, 2024
- Earthquakes Sign Free Agent Defender Nick Lima - San Jose Earthquakes
- Eligible Player List Now Available for MLS SuperDraft 2025 - San Diego FC
- Matchday and Concert Tickets at Providence Park Will Serve as TriMet Tickets in 2025 and 2026 - Portland Timbers
- LA Galaxy Announce 2024 Team Awards - LA Galaxy
- FC Dallas Acquires Free Agent Midfielder Ramiro - FC Dallas
- Revolution Sign MLS Veteran Midfielder Jackson Yueill as Free Agent - New England Revolution
- Colorado Rapids Transfer Defender Miguel Navarro to Club Atlético Talleres - Colorado Rapids
- Academy Update: December 2024 Players of the Month - Inter Miami CF
- New York Red Bulls Sign Cameroon International Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to MLS Contract as Designated Player - New York Red Bulls
- Huntington Bank Field to Host Columbus Crew-Inter Miami CF for 4:30 p.m. ET Kickoff on April 19 - Columbus Crew SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- Eligible Player List Now Available for MLS SuperDraft 2025
- San Diego FC Announces Full Preseason Schedule
- San Diego FC Selects Jacob Jackson in Re-Entry Draft
- San Diego FC Unveil the Club's 2025 Inaugural Jersey
- San Diego FC Acquires Colombian Defender Andrés Reyes from New York Red Bulls