Revolution Sign MLS Veteran Midfielder Jackson Yueill as Free Agent

December 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution signed free agent midfielder Jackson Yueill (pronounced: YULE) to a three-year contract through the 2027 Major League Soccer season, with club options for 2028 and 2029. The Minnesota native spent his first eight professional seasons with the San Jose Earthquakes and owns 16 senior caps for the United States Men's National Team.

Full Name: Jackson William Yueill

Pronunciation: YULE

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-9

Weight: 186

Age: 27

Date of Birth: March 19, 1997 (St. Paul, Minnesota)

Hometown: Bloomington Minnesota

Nationality: United States

College: UCLA

Previous Clubs: San Jose Earthquakes (2017-24); Reno 1868 FC (Loan; 2017-18)

TRANSACTION: Revolution sign free agent M Jackson Yueill to a three-year contract through the 2027 MLS season with club options for 2028 and 2029, on Dec. 18, 2024. The Revolution's newest midfield reinforcement brings 210 MLS regular season appearances to New England, all with San Jose, where he served as captain since 2021. In 2024, the 27-year-old matched his career high of 32 regular season appearances, with 28 starts, tallying one goal and two assists. Across all competitions, Yueill amassed 232 appearances for San Jose with 13 goals and 19 assists. Over the last five seasons since 2020, his 12,275 minutes played were sixth most among all active MLS players.

"We are pleased to add a proven player of Jackson's caliber to our midfield before the start of preseason," Revolution Sporting Director Curt Onalfo said. "As a longtime captain with San Jose, his MLS experience and leadership qualities speak for themselves. Jackson has been a consistent central midfielder in our league and we look forward to having him in New England for the next several years."

"Jackson Yueill is a talented player who is in the prime of his career, but is also hungry to achieve more," Revolution Head Coach Caleb Porter added. "Jackson has a high-level football IQ and will bring the ability to dictate the rhythm and tempo of a match. Jackson's leadership, professionalism and overall durability are also important intangibles that will add value to our day-to-day culture. We are extremely pleased he wanted to join the New England Revolution and we look forward to his impact."

At the international level, Yueill has claimed 16 caps with the U.S. Men's National Team. He was rostered by the Stars & Stripes for 2019-20 Concacaf Nations League action and both the 2021 and 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup tournaments. His senior international debut came on June 6, 2019. The central midfielder also made a combined 27 youth international appearances at the Under 23, Under-20, and Under-18 levels.

Originally a Generation adidas signing and first-round pick in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, Yueill spent parts of his first two professional seasons on loan with the Earthquakes' USL Championship affiliate, Reno 1868, where he made seven appearances. Prior to joining the professional ranks, he was a two-year standout at UCLA, starting 34 of his 40 collegiate appearances with nine goals and 17 assists for the Bruins. Yueill earned All-PAC-12 First Team honors in his first two seasons, leading the conference with 11 assists as a sophomore.

Yueill and the Revolution will begin preseason training in January before the 30th Major League Soccer season begins in February. Click here to view the complete calendar of 2024-25 Offseason Roster Building Events, featuring the 2025 MLS SuperDraft on Friday, Dec. 20 (2:00 p.m.).

