FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group Stage Tickets on Sale Starting Tomorrow

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC today shared that FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group Stage single-match tickets go on sale to the general public tomorrow, Thursday, December 19. The tickets are available only at FIFA.com/Tickets and fans should secure their seats early, as inventory is based on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those interested in learning more and staying abreast of the latest Club World Cup information as it pertains to Sounders FC, including ticket giveaways, the latest news and more, are also encouraged to text "Club World Cup" to 206-837-GOAL.

Sounders FC competes as part of Group B in next summer's groundbreaking international tournament, facing off on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field against Brazilian side Botafogo on Sunday, June 15 (7:00 p.m. PT) before facing Atlético Madrid of Spain on Thursday, June 19 (3:00 p.m. PT) and Paris Saint-Germain of France on Monday, June 23 (12:00 p.m. PT).

Lumen Field serves as the host venue for three additional Group Stage matches with teams from Group E, including CA River Plate (Argentina) vs. Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan) on Tuesday, June 17, Inter Milan (Italy) vs. Urawa Red Diamonds on Saturday, June 21 and Inter Milan vs. CA River Plate on Wednesday, June 25.

FIFA is offering a staggered approach to single-match ticket sales on Thursday, with tickets for Group A and B matches available starting at 7:00 a.m. PT, tickets for Group G and H matches starting at 10:00 a.m. PT, tickets for Group C and D matches starting at 12:00 p.m. PT and tickets for Group E and F matches starting at 2:00 p.m. PT.

Sounders FC Season Ticket Members were granted access to an exclusive 48-hour presale window that started yesterday, giving the team's most dedicated fans the opportunity to purchase their tickets before the general public event. For those interested in exploring all the benefits that Membership offers, visit SoundersFC.com/Membership for more information.

In light of the expected interest from around the world, fans are reminded that FIFA.com/Tickets is the official and preferred hub from which to purchase FIFA Club World Cup tickets.

