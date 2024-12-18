D.C. United Acquires Defender Lukas MacNaughton from Nashville SC in Exchange for $150,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM)

December 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has acquired defender Lukas MacNaughton from Nashville SC in exchange for $150,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM). Nashville SC could receive up to $50,000 in conditional 2026 GAM if MacNaughton meets certain performance metrics. Nashville SC will retain a sell-on percentage if MacNaughton is sold outside of MLS. MacNaughton's contract with the Black-and-Red runs through 2025.

"Lukas is an experienced defender who has impressive defensive awareness and experience in the league playing with both Toronto FC and Nashville SC." Ally Mackay, D.C. United General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer, said. "We're excited to welcome him to the team and bolster our defensive depth ahead of the 2025 season."

MacNaughton spent the 2024 season with Nashville SC where he appeared in 10 total matches (8 starts), including four CONCACAF Champions Cup and six MLS matches. During that span, he helped secure four clean sheets and accumulated over 710 minutes played across all competitions. The defender originally signed with Nashville SC on April 24, 2023, from Toronto FC after an impressive 2022 season. He would make his debut and first start for Nashville SC on May 6, 2023, in a 3-0 win against Chicago Fire FC in league play. MacNaughton scored his first goal for the club on May 17, 2023, helping them to a 2-1 win over Inter Miami CF. In two seasons with Nashville SC, MacNaughton appeared in 34 matches across all competitions, scoring one goal and recording one assist.

The 29-year-old began his MLS career with Toronto FC when he signed with the club on Jan. 25, 2022, ahead of the 2022 MLS season. The defender would make his debut for Toronto on March 5, 2022, coming on as an 80th-minute substitute against the New York Red Bulls. He scored his first goal for the club on July 26, 2022, in the 2022 Canadian Championship Final against Vancouver Whitecaps FC. In MacNaughton's first season with Toronto, he started 20 out of 25 MLS regular season matches, recording 87 clearances, 26 interceptions, and an 84.8% passing accuracy over 1,789 minutes played. The following 2023 season, he would appear in three MLS matches for Toronto FC before signing with Nashville SC in April. During his time with Toronto FC, MacNaughton appeared in 31 matches, scoring one goal across 2,232 minutes played in all competitions.

The New York native moved to Canada in 2013 to attend and play for the University of Toronto. He played four years of collegiate soccer with the Toronto Varsity Blues from 2013-2017, earning four straight Ontario University Athletic East First-Team All-Star honors. After college, MacNaughton played for Alliance United FC in the League1 Ontario in 2018 before signing officially with Pacific FC of the Canadian Premier League on March 7, 2019. In three seasons with Pacific FC, MacNaughton appeared in 59 matches, recording 15 clean sheets, scoring five goals, and recording one assist across 5,215 minutes played in all competitions. The defender helped Pacific FC win its first ever Canadian Premier League title in 2021 with a 1-0 win over Forge FC before eventually signing with Toronto FC in 2022.

MacNaughton was born to a Canadian father and Austrian mother, allowing him to represent Canada at the international level. MacNaughton received his first international call up with the Canadian National Team in November 2022. He would make his debut for Canada on November 11, 2022, in a 1-1 international friendly tie against Bahrain.

Lukas MacNaughton

Position: Defender

Birthplace: New York City

Country: Canada/United States

Birthday: March 8, 1995

Age: 29

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 185 lbs.

Status: Domestic

