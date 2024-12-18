Nashville SC Acquires up to $200K in General Allocation Money (GAM) from D.C. United in Exchange for Defender Lukas MacNaughton

December 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today the trade of defender Lukas MacNaughton to D.C. United in a deal that could result in as much as $200,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) if MacNaughton meets certain performance requirements.

MacNaughton was acquired by Nashville SC in a 2023 trade with Toronto FC and has since appeared in 34 matches across all competitions (Major League Soccer, Leagues Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup) for the Boys in Gold. He was limited to just 10 matches in 2024 due to an ankle injury suffered April 20 at Inter Miami CF. He returned as an added time substitute in the team's Decision Day season finale at Chicago Fire FC on Oct. 19.

Transaction: Nashville SC acquires $150,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from D.C. United in exchange for Lukas MacNaughton and could receive up to $50,000 in conditional 2026 GAM if MacNaughton meets certain performance requirements. In addition, Nashville SC retains a sell-on percentage if MacNaughton is transferred outside of MLS in the future.

