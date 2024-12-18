LA Galaxy Announce 2024 Team Awards
December 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The 2024 MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy have announced the recipients of the club's 2024 team awards following the conclusion of the season. Riqui Puig was named the 2024 LA Galaxy Player of the Year, Gabriel Pec won the club's Golden Boot, Maya Yoshida was voted Defender of the Year and Jalen Neal claimed Humanitarian of the Year honors. In the Academy ranks, Mateo Tsakiris was named the 2024 LA Galaxy Academy Player of the Year.
LA GALAXY 2024 TEAM AWARDS
LA Galaxy Player of the Year: Riqui Puig - Midfielder
In his third season with the Galaxy, Puig totaled 36 goal contributions (17 goals, 19 assists) in 36 matches played (35 starts) across all competitions during the 2024 campaign. Puig, a two-time MLS All-Star (2023, 2024), was named to the 2024 MLS Best XI after finishing the 2024 MLS Regular Season with 28 goal contributions (13 goals, 15 assists) in 29 appearances (28 starts) and led all players in MLS this season in touches (2,847), passes attempted (2,847), passes completed (2,497), fouls suffered (83) and multi-assist performances (6) and ranked third in the league in distance covered in possession (152.68 km).
LA Galaxy Defender of the Year: Maya Yoshida - Defender
In his second season with the club, Yoshida was the only player on the Galaxy roster to appear and start in every MLS competition (Regular Season & Postseason) during the 2024 campaign. In 41 matches played (41 starts) across all competitions this season, Yoshida recorded two goals and two assists in 3,583 minutes of action.
LA Galaxy Humanitarian of the Year: Jalen Neal - Defender
Neal, 21, has been consistent in his support of the community alongside the LA Galaxy Foundation. Among his many contributions to the community, Neal helped kick off the LA Galaxy Special Olympics Team's season by being a part of their official Signing Day as well as supporting them at multiple home and away matches. Last October, Neal partnered up with the City of Lakewood, Herbalife and the U.S. Soccer Foundation to build a brand new mini-pitch at Palms Park in his hometown of Lakewood. Since then, he continues to host pick-up soccer events including the Jalen Neal Futsal Tournament which will take place for the second year in a row this month. Additionally, Neal and his mom, Sarah Neal, work with the LA Galaxy Foundation every matchday to help bring at least one family per game to their first-ever LA Galaxy match. More notably, in October of this year, Neal was featured in Audi, MLS, and The Players' Tribune "Celebrating Impact" Content Series for his demonstration of excellence in driving progress in his community with the nonprofit, Care Closet LBC. Additionally, Neal was named the LA Galaxy Humanitarian of the Year in 2023 and the LA Galaxy II Humanitarian of the Year for three consecutive seasons (2020, 2021, 2022).
Golden Boot: Gabriel Pec - Forward
Pec led the LA Galaxy with 16 goals scored in 33 matches played (30 starts) during the 2024 MLS Regular Season. Across all competitions during the 2024 campaign, Gabriel Pec recorded 21 goals in 41 matches played (38 starts) and Dejan Joveljić tallied 21 goals in 33 appearances (28 starts).
LA GALAXY ACADEMY
Academy Player of the Year: Mateo Tsakiris - Midfielder
Tsakiris, 16, was named the 2024 LA Galaxy Academy Player of the Year after captaining and helping the LA Galaxy Academy U-17s defeat Charlotte FC 4-1 in the final of the 2024 U-17 MLS Next Cup on June 23. Following the 2024 MLS NEXT Cup win, Tsakiris was one of three LA Galaxy Academy players named to the third annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate on July 23. At the youth international level, Tsakiris was previously called up by the U.S. U-16 Men's Youth National Team for a training camp at Dignity Health Sports Park.
The LA Galaxy Player of the Year and Defender of the Year winners were selected via media voting conducted by LA Galaxy Communications. The LA Galaxy Golden Boot is awarded to the player who scores the most goals during the MLS Regular Season, with the tie-breaker going to the player who scores the most amount of goals across all competitions in a single campaign.
LA Galaxy Team Award Winners
Year Player of the Year Defender of the Year Golden Boot Humanitarian of the Year Academy Player of the Year
1996 Eduardo Hurtado Jorge Campos Eduardo Hurtado - -
1997 Mauricio Cienfuegos Robin Fraser Welton - -
1998 Cobi Jones Robin Fraser Cobi Jones - -
1999 Kevin Hartman Robin Fraser Cobi Jones - -
2000 Simon Elliott Danny Califf Cobi Jones Marvin Quijano -
2001 Ezra Hendrickson Greg Vanney Cobi Jones Mauricio Cienfuegos -
2002 Carlos Ruiz Alexi Lalas Carlos Ruiz Mauricio Cienfuegos -
2003 Kevin Hartman Danny Califf Carlos Ruiz Cobi Jones -
2004 Kevin Hartman Tyrone Marshall Carlos Ruiz Galaxy Team -
2005 Herculez Gomez Tyrone Marshall Landon Donovan Kevin Hartman -
2006 Landon Donovan Chris Albright Landon Donovan Cobi Jones -
2007 Chris Klein Ty Harden Landon Donovan Landon Donovan -
2008 Landon Donovan Sean Franklin Landon Donovan Landon Donovan -
2009 Landon Donovan Donovan Ricketts Landon Donovan Todd Dunivant -
2010 Edson Buddle Omar Gonzalez Edson Buddle Edson Buddle -
2011 Landon Donovan Omar Gonzalez Landon Donovan Sean Franklin -
2012 Robbie Keane A.J. DeLaGarza Robbie Keane Landon Donovan -
2013 Robbie Keane Omar Gonzalez Robbie Keane Sean Franklin -
2014 Robbie Keane A.J. DeLaGarza Robbie Keane A.J. DeLaGarza Jaime Villarreal
2015 Robbie Keane Leonardo Robbie Keane Todd Dunivant Adrian Vera
2016 Giovani dos Santos Jelle Van Damme Giovani dos Santos Gyasi Zardes Ethan Zubak
2017 Romain Alessandrini Ashley Cole Romain Alessandrini Rafael Garcia Jorge Hernandez
2018 Zlatan Ibrahimović Ashley Cole Zlatan Ibrahimović Daniel Steres Ian Lonergan
2019 Zlatan Ibrahimović Diego Polenta Zlatan Ibrahimović Matt Lampson Adam Saldaña
2020 Cristian Pavón Julián Araujo Cristian Pavón Julián Araujo Alejandro Alvarado Jr.
2021 Javier Hernández Julián Araujo Javier Hernández Julián Araujo Juan Calderón
2022 Javier Hernández Jonathan Bond Javier Hernández Javier Hernández Brandon Tellez
2023 Riqui Puig Calegari Riqui Puig Jalen Neal Ruben Ramos Jr.
2024 Riqui Puig Maya Yoshida Gabriel Pec Jalen Neal Mateo Tsakiris
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from December 18, 2024
- Earthquakes Sign Free Agent Defender Nick Lima - San Jose Earthquakes
- Eligible Player List Now Available for MLS SuperDraft 2025 - San Diego FC
- Matchday and Concert Tickets at Providence Park Will Serve as TriMet Tickets in 2025 and 2026 - Portland Timbers
- LA Galaxy Announce 2024 Team Awards - LA Galaxy
- FC Dallas Acquires Free Agent Midfielder Ramiro - FC Dallas
- Revolution Sign MLS Veteran Midfielder Jackson Yueill as Free Agent - New England Revolution
- Colorado Rapids Transfer Defender Miguel Navarro to Club Atlético Talleres - Colorado Rapids
- Academy Update: December 2024 Players of the Month - Inter Miami CF
- New York Red Bulls Sign Cameroon International Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to MLS Contract as Designated Player - New York Red Bulls
- Huntington Bank Field to Host Columbus Crew-Inter Miami CF for 4:30 p.m. ET Kickoff on April 19 - Columbus Crew SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LA Galaxy Stories
- LA Galaxy Announce 2024 Team Awards
- LA Galaxy to Participate in Coachella Valley Invitational, the Team's Only Public Preseason Event
- LA Galaxy to Begin 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Campaign in Round of 16
- Dignity Health Sports Park Begins Construction as Part of Stadium Refresh Project
- LA Galaxy Midfielder Riqui Puig Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery