Matchday and Concert Tickets at Providence Park Will Serve as TriMet Tickets in 2025 and 2026

December 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers are partnering with TriMet to provide transportation to Providence Park through 2026, the club announced today. Matchday tickets for all Timbers and Thorns FC games will serve as tickets to ride to and from the stadium for a second straight year in 2025. New this year, tickets to all concerts at Providence Park will also double as TriMet tickets.

"We are proud to expand on our partnership with TriMet. As an organization, we are always seeking out ways to improve our fan experience, and TriMet's seamless transportation does just that," shared Timbers CEO Heather Davis. "Providence Park is in the heart of our city, and this initiative not only makes the stadium more accessible but also supports our commitment to sustainability."

Fans will be able to show their matchday or concert ticket as proof of fare to ride TriMet buses and MAX trains to and from Providence Park starting three hours before the event through three hours after it ends. TriMet's MAX Blue and Red lines, as well as five bus lines, stop in convenient locations near the stadium.

"TriMet and Providence Park make for a winning team," said TriMet Public Affairs Executive Director JC Vannatta. "Together, we provide fans with the opportunity to avoid the hassles that come with driving and parking. TriMet simply is the easiest way to get to Providence Park to cheer on the Timbers, Thorns or your favorite band."

Beyond the MAX Blue and Red lines, other MAX and bus service stops just over a half a mile away. TriMet also has dozens of park and rides, many open nights and weekends, to help fans connect with its service and take advantage of their matchday or concert ticket doubling as fare. TriMet's Trip Planner and interactive map at trimet.org make it easy to plan trips to Providence Park. Get more information about taking TriMet to the stadium at trimet.org/providencepark.

TriMet provides bus, light rail and commuter rail, and paratransit service in the Portland, Oregon, region - connecting people with opportunity, while easing traffic congestion and reducing air pollution.

