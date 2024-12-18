Colorado Rapids Transfer Defender Miguel Navarro to Club Atlético Talleres
December 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today the permanent transfer of defender Miguel Navarro to Club Atlético Talleres. The Argentine Primera División side exercised their purchase option following the completion of Navarro's loan spell with the club.
Navarro, 24, has recorded 37 appearances across all competitions in 2024 for Talleres, including the Copa Libertadores, Professional Football League, Copa Argentina, and Copa de la Liga Profesional, since being loaned from the Rapids on January 29, 2024.
The Maracaibo, Venezuela, native joined Colorado in December 2023 after four seasons with Chicago Fire FC, where he made 104 appearances and delivered 11 assists. Prior to joining MLS in 2020, Navarro spent his early career in Venezuela's Primera División, playing for Deportivo La Guaira and Deportivo JBL del Zulia.
TRANSACTION: The Colorado Rapids have permanently transferred defender Miguel Navarro to Club Atlético Talleres after Talleres executed the purchase option following the conclusion of his loan, on December 18, 2024.
