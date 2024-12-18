Revolution Sign eSports Pro Gonçalo "RastaArtur" Pinto Ahead of 2025 eMLS Season

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution signed Luna eSports' Gonçalo "RastaArtur" Pinto as the club's new professional EA Sports FC™ competitor ahead of the 2025 eMLS season. RastaArtur, a 10-time domestic champion in Portugal, is the Revolution's second eMLS representative signed through its partnership with global esports team Luna eSports, owned in part by Liverpool FC and Portugal National Team star Diogo Jota.

RastaArtur, 25, replaces the 2024 eMLS Cup and eSports World Cup champion, João "Jafonso" Vasconcelos, who staked his claim as the world's best EA Sports FC 2024™ player while representing the Revs last year. A native of Lisbon, Portugal, RastaArtur brings his own extensive EA Sports FC™ experience to New England. He has been a member of Luna eSports since October 2024.

RastaArtur also owns two eLiga Portugal tournament victories, including his 4-3 win in the 2020-21 Taça eLiga Portugal Grand Final, with CD Nacional. Prior to the championship, RastaArtur captured a triumphant 8-2 victory in the eLiga Portugal Winter Final.

"It's a pleasure to represent the Revs," RastaArtur said. "I'm looking forward to play in one of the best eLeagues in the world and to compete for titles and continue the legacy started last season."

Since beginning his professional career in the FIFA 18 tournament, RastaArtur has participated in numerous elite tournaments including the FIFA 19 eNations Cup, FIFA 19 eWorld Cup, and the FIFA 19 and FIFA 20 Global Series. He has also represented the Portugal National Team and Liga Portugal clubs Sporting CP, FC Porto, FC Arouca, and CD Nacional.

"We are excited to continue our successful partnership with the New England Revolution after an incredible year of collaboration and achievements," Diogo Jota said. "Together we set new standards of excellence. As we move forward, we remain committed to building the success for both organizations. Here's to another year of shared vision and hopefully triumphs."

The complete 2025 eMLS calendar of events and competition format will be announced in January 2025. Meanwhile, the MLS offseason continues with the MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas on Friday, December 20, available to view on MLSsoccer.com and the MLS social platforms.

