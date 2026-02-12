Salt Lake City Stars vs. Valley Suns - Game Highlights
Published on February 12, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Salt Lake City Stars YouTube Video
Check out the Salt Lake City Stars Statistics
NBA G League Stories from February 12, 2026
- Long Island Nets Complete Four-Game Set in Montreal - Long Island Nets
- Hildreth Propels Boom to Win over Skyhawks in Thriller, 130-129 - Noblesville Boom
- Long Island Tops Delaware, 123-107 - Delaware Blue Coats
- Young Selected to 2026 Castrol NBA Rising Stars - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- MJ Walker: Jonesboro Phenom to Community Mentor - College Park Skyhawks
- Akinjo Sets Franchise Record in Win at Windy City - Grand Rapids Gold
- South Bay Lakers Depth Leads Comeback Win over San Diego - South Bay Lakers
- Poulakidas, House Set Franchise Records in Loss to Lakers - San Diego Clippers
- Stockton Falls to Mexico City in 107-86 Home Defeat - Stockton Kings
- Bulls Fall Short to the Gold, Kawamura Records Career-High Double-Double - Windy City Bulls
- Former Celtics Fuel Cruise in 109-103 Road Win - Motor City Cruise
- Iowa Wolves Lose Second to Austin Spurs 135-120 at Casey's Center - Iowa Wolves
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Salt Lake City Stars Stories
- Stars Sweep Back-To-Back Series against Knicks Behind Cleveland's Career Night
- Stars Capture Big Win in First Meeting with the Westchester Knicks
- Stars Back in the Win Column After Big Win in Overtime against Clippers
- Salt Lake City Stars Announce Sean East II Will Participate in 2026 NBA G League Next up Game
- Stars Fall to Clippers in a Heartbreaker in Final Seconds