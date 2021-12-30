Ryan Valentini Called up to AHL Laval

December 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush winger Ryan Valentini (right)

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush winger Ryan Valentini (right)(Rapid City Rush)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that winger Ryan Valentini has been loaned to the AHL's Laval Rocket.

Valentini heads to Laval after appearing in nine games for the Rush, during which he has recorded three goals and six assists. He is in his second season as a pro and his first in North America, after spending the 2020-21 season in Italy with Sterzing/Vipiteno of the AlpsHL, where he had ten goals and 22 assists over 32 games. This is his first career appearance in the AHL.

The Rush will return to action on Friday night for Marvel Super Hero Night featuring Black Widow, presented by CSL Plasma. The Rush will wear specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game and it's Pucks and Paws Night, where fans are able to bring their dogs to the game by purchasing a special ticket through the Rush. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM at The Monument Ice Arena.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.