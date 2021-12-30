Grizzlies Acquire Goaltender Cole Kehler in Trade

December 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have acquired goaltender Cole Kehler in a trade with the Cincinnati Cyclones.

Kehler played in 4 games with Cincinnati and had a 2-1 record with a 3.57 goals against average. He also appeared in 2 games earlier this season with Rapid City. He has played in AHL games with Ontario and Manitoba. Kehler's busiest season as a pro was in the 2019-20 campaign with the Fort Wayne Komets, where he had a 14-10-4 record with a 3.05 goals against average and a .901 save percentage.

Kehler played in the WHL with Kamloops from 2013-15 and with Portland in 2016-2018. Kehler was a teammate of current Grizzlies forward Mason Mannek with Portland in the 2017-18 season. The 24-year-old Kehler has good size at 6'4" and 205 pounds.

The Grizzlies road trip continues in Rapid City for games on December 31, 2021 and January 1, 2022. The Grizz return home for 6 straight games beginning on January 14, 2022 vs Idaho. Remember the annual Guns N Hoses night will be on Saturday, January 15th at 7:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.