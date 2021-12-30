IceHogs Assign McKay and LeGuerrier to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS - The Rockford IceHogs, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the ECHL's Indy Fuel, announced Thursday that they have assigned forward Riley McKay and defenseman Jacob LeGuerrier to the Indy Fuel.

McKay, 22, returns to the Fuel with 24 ECHL games under his belt. The Swan River, Manitoba native has tallied five goals, five assists and 109 penalty minutes for the Fuel this season. In his second year pro, McKay has played in a total of 13 AHL games for the IceHogs earning one assist and 25 penalty minutes.

LeGuerrier, 21, was assigned to the Fuel early in the 2021-22 campaign. The 6-foot-1, 203-pound defenseman has appeared in 20 games this season tallying two goals, five assists and six penalty minutes. Prior to joining the Fuel, LeGuerrier played two AHL games for the IceHogs.

McKay and LeGuerrier join the Fuel ahead of a two-game weekend beginning with an outdoor contest against the Toledo Walleye on New Year's Eve. Indy will return home for their first Sunday home game where they will face the Iowa Heartlanders at 3 pm.

