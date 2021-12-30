Oilers Sign Right-Handed Defenseman Ryan DaSilva

December 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Anaheim Ducks, announced Thursday the singing of rookie defenseman Ryan DaSilva

DaSilva, 23, joins the Oilers from the University of Guelph, recording 16 points (4G, 12A) in 29 games played. Dasilva was a USports (OUA) champion with the Gryphons in 2019-20.

"Ryan joins us from the Canadian College ranks," said head coach Rob Murray. "We are always looking to upgrade our team in different areas, and we are expecting him to bring some offense on the back end. He played three years of junior hockey for San Diego coach Joel Bouchard. Joel spoke highly of Ryan, and we are excited to see what he can do."

The 6'0, 201 lbs. defenseman played Major Junior hockey in the QMJHL, logging 78 points (19G, 59A) in 174 games with Drummondville, Blainville-Boisbriand and Sherbrooke.

A native of Newmarket, ON, Dasilva also played in the OJHL, compiling 65 points (21G, 44A) in 102 games between Stouffville and Orangeville.

The Oilers play tomorrow in a New Year's Eve tilt against the Kalamazoo Wings at 6:00 p.m. CT.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.