Balsamo and Gomercic Sign with Atlanta

December 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Thursday that the team signed forwards Dean "Dino" Balsamo and Matthieu Gomercic to Standard Player Contracts.

Balsamo, 26, started his professional career last season with the Macon Mayhem of the Southern Professional Hockey League this year. The 5-foot-11 forward notched 26 points (10G-16A) with the Mayhem while helping them reach the playoffs. Balsamo is no stranger to the ECHL. Last season, the young forward played five games with the Tulsa Oilers and tallied one assist. Prior to joining Atlanta, the St. Cloud Shores, Michigan native played in the SPHL with the Knoxville Ice Bears and racked up 23 points (11G-12A) in 18 games.

Gomercic, 24, makes his first appearance on a professional roster. The Winnipeg, Manitoba native began this season at Ontario Tech University totaling five points (3G-2A) in nine games. Including this season, the 6-foot-3 forward has gathered 16 points (9G-7A) in 54 collegiate games with Ontario Tech.

The Gladiators begin a three-game stretch against the Florida Everblades tomorrow night at 7:30 PM at Gas South Arena. --

