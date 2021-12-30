Chris Cadeau Announced as New 'Voice of the K-Wings'

December 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that Chris Cadeau has been named the team's new Director of Public Relations and Play-by-Play Broadcaster.

Cadeau spent the last three years with Bally Sports Arizona and both the Arizona Rattlers & Tucson Sugar Skulls of the Indoor Football League. Prior to college, Chris served almost eight years in the United States Marine Corps.

"After an extensive search, I am pleased to welcome Chris to our team," Kalamazoo Wings General Manager & Governor Toni Will said. "Chris's background, experience, talents, and passion for sports were exactly what we were looking for in our next public relations director and broadcaster. He's eager to hit the ground running, which includes calling his first K-Wings game tomorrow for our Annual New Year's Eve game!"

The remainder of the 2021-22 season will be the Canton, MI. native's third season associated with professional hockey and first in the ECHL.

"I couldn't be more ecstatic to join a first-class organization like the K-Wings and bring my family back to Michigan," Cadeau said. "I'm overwhelmed with gratitude to continue building professionally with a team that understands the importance of using the game of hockey to positively impact our community."

The Arizona State and Northwestern University alum will provide the play-by-play for all of the Wings remaining home games and will join the team on the road in the coming weeks.

"Our infatuation with the game of hockey is generational within these state lines, and I won't take the responsibility of enriching the proud K-Wings tradition lightly," Cadeau said.

Kalamazoo welcomes the Tulsa Oilers (12-9) tomorrow night at 6 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center. The game can also be viewed live at FloHockey.com and listened to locally on the home of K-Wings hockey, AM590 & FM106.9 WKZO.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.