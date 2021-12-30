ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
December 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced the following fines and suspensions.
Jacksonville, South Carolina fines and suspensions
The following fines and suspensions are from ECHL Game #340, South Carolina at Jacksonville, on Dec. 29.
Jacksonville's Travis Howe has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions during pre-game warm-ups.
Howe will miss Jacksonville's games vs. South Carolina (Jan. 1) and at South Carolina (Jan. 2).
South Carolina's Nico Blachman has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions during pre-game warm-ups.
Blachman will miss South Carolina's games at Jacksonville (Jan. 1) and vs. Jacksonville (Jan. 2).
Jacksonville's Jacob Friend has been fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions during pre-game warm-ups.
South Carolina's Alex Brink has been fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized dangerous tripping at 8:37 of the third period.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Adirondack's Masonius fined, suspended
Adirondack's Joe Masonius has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as the result of his actions in ECHL Game #343, Adirondack at Reading, on Dec. 29.
Masonius is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 17:59 of the third period.
Masonius will miss Adirondack's games vs. Newfoundland (Dec. 31) and at Maine (Jan. 1).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
