Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Stingrays: December 31, 2021

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (14-12-1-0) host the South Carolina Stingrays (9-14-2-0) on Friday, Dec. 31 at 12 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The Solar Bears and Stingrays split a pair of games in mid-November at the North Charleston Coliseum; this is the first of three games at Orlando during the 2021-22 season as part of the eight-game head-to-head series.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Orlando enters the match with a two-game home losing skid, and is coming off a 4-3 road win on Wednesday at Florida, while South Carolina has dropped its last four road outings and its last eight games overall.

Brad Barone is expected to once again start for the Solar Bears after making 34 saves in a 4-3 win over Florida on Wednesday. His .936 save percentage leads the ECHL.

In Orlando's last outing against South Carolina on Nov. 14, the Solar Bears scored a season-high six goals in a 6-3 victory.

Jake Transit has been retroactively credited with an assist on Orlando's second goal on Wednesday; the forward has four points (2g-2a) in five games since joining the Solar Bears out of Ferris State University.

Dylan Fitze is slated to play in his 100th pro game on Friday; he's played 97 games with the Solar Bears and has 37 points in his time with Orlando.

Nolan Valleau is expected to dress for the first time this season. The veteran defenseman has 57 points in 93 career games with the Solar Bears.

Braydon Barker leads Orlando's active roster with seven points (3g-4a) in 10 games in the month of December. The rookie has seen time at both forward and defense this season, and contributed a goal in Orlando's win on Wednesday.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears open up 2022 when they visit the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Saturday, Jan. 1 at 7:05 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Orlando returns home to host the South Carolina Stingrays on Monday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

