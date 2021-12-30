Former Captain Craig Wyszomirski Returns to the Fuel

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Thursday that they have signed defenseman Craig Wyszomirski to a standard player contract for the 2021-22 season.

Wyszomirski, 29, returns to the Fuel after he played the 2019-20 season in the Circle City. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound defenseman comes to Indy with 185 ECHL games under his belt as well as 44 AHL games. The former Fuel captain tallied 12 goals, 35 assists and 253 penalty minutes over four seasons in the ECHL.

Wyszomirski joins the Fuel before the second half of back-to-back games against the Norfolk Admirals. Indy will head to Toledo on Friday night for New Year's Eve match at Fifth Third Field before returning home to face the Iowa Heartlanders on Sunday afternoon.

