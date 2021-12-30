Devries Wins Pro Debut, Bradley Scores Hat Trick in Grizz OT Thriller

Rapid City, South Dakota - Trey Bradley scored 3 goals, including the game winner 22 seconds into overtime as the Utah Grizzlies defeated the Rapid City Rush 4-3 on Wednesday night at The Monument.

19-year-old Rapid City native Brady Devries was signed as an emergency goaltender and made the start for Utah. He played in 3 games earlier this season for Grand Canyon University's club team. Devries made his pro debut and saved 18 of 21 as he became the 5th Grizzlies goaltender to earn a win this season.

Devries was back home for Christmas break after he completed his first semester at GCU when he got the call as the Grizzlies needed a goaltender for the 2nd game of the 4 game series in the Black Hills.

Rapid City took a 1-0 lead as Zach Court scored his first pro goal 8:36 into the game. Rush led 1-0 after 1 period despite Utah outshooting Rapid City 10 to 4. Max Coatta redirected a Tristan Thompson shot 3:47 into the second period to make it a 2-0 game. Utah got on the board as Mason Mannek scored from the right circle 11:06 into the second. RC led 2-1 after 2 periods.

Trey Bradley tied the game 55 seconds into the second period from Ben Tardif. The Grizz took the lead as Tardif delivered a pass to Bradley, who scored on a breakaway 4:15 into the third period. It is Utah's league leading 10th shorthanded goal of the season. Rapid City tied the game with 2:38 left in regulation as Derek Perl scored from a tough angle for his first of the year.

Rapid City won the face-off to start overtime but Utah took it away in their own zone. Luka Burzan skated up the right side and centered it to Bradley, who completed the hat trick as Utah won 22 seconds into overtime. Bradley scored the first hat trick for a Grizzlies skater since Charlie Gerard scored 4 goals on June 5, 2021 vs Fort Wayne.

Utah has won 7 of their last 8 games. Utah outshot Rapid City 35 to 21. Rush goaltender Lukas Parik saved 31 of 35. Utah has taken 235 shots over the last 6 games.

The 3rd game of the 4 game set is on Friday night at The Monument. Face-off will be at 7:05 pm and can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr.

3 stars.

1. Trey Bradley (Utah) - 3 goals. +2. 5 shots. GWG 22 seconds into overtime.

2. Brady Devries (Utah) - 18 of 21 saves. First pro win.

3. Derek Perl (RC) - Game tying goal with 2:38 left in regulation.

