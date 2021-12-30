Hugo Alnefelt Makes NHL Debut with Lightning

December 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release









Hugo Alnefelt with the Tampa Bay Lightning

(Orlando Solar Bears, Credit: Joel Auerbach/NHLI via Getty Images) Hugo Alnefelt with the Tampa Bay Lightning(Orlando Solar Bears, Credit: Joel Auerbach/NHLI via Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to announce that Hugo Alnefelt made his NHL debut on Thursday evening with the Tampa Bay Lightning, becoming the 10th former member of the Solar Bears to reach the NHL after first developing in Orlando with the ECHL club. Alnefelt becomes the first former Solar Bears player to make his NHL debut with the Lightning since Orlando and Tampa Bay entered into an affiliation agreement prior to the 2018-19 season.

Alnefelt, 20, made a relief appearance for the Lightning against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena, entering the game at the start of the third period with the score 6-2 in favor of the Panthers. Alnefelt made seven saves, taking no decision as the Lightning fell by a 9-3 final score.

A former third-round selection, 71st overall, by the Lightning in the 2019 NHL Draft, Alnefelt appeared in two games for the Solar Bears in early December, going 0-2-0 with a .886 save percentage. The 6-foot-4, 201-pound netminder has also appeared in six American Hockey League contests with the Syracuse Crunch, where he has gone 2-3-1 with a 3.56 goals-against average and a .864 save percentage.

Prior to beginning his North American career, the native of Danderyd, Sweden played two seasons in the Swedish Hockey League for HV71, where he went 15-23-0 in 40 appearances with a 2.89 GAA and a .904 save percentage.

Alnefelt has also twice represented his country at the past two World Junior Championships, leading the Swedes to a bronze medal in 2020.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the South Carolina Stingrays for New Bears Eve, on Friday, Dec. 31 at 12 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

Images from this story



Hugo Alnefelt with the Tampa Bay Lightning

(Joel Auerbach/NHLI via Getty Images)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.