Goaltender Beck Warm Recalled to Chicago

December 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, announced today that goaltender Beck Warm has been recalled to the AHL's Chicago Wolves.

Warm, 22, has played in 16 games with Norfolk, going 6-9-0-1 with a goals-against average of 3.06. The British Columbia native was fourth in the ECHL with 451 total saves.

Warm was the first Admiral to receive the call-up to Chicago back on November 7. He joins Daniel Brickley, Eric Williams, and Noah Corson as members of the Admirals who have been called up to the AHL this season.

The Admirals are back in action tomorrow night as they take on the Wheeling Nailers. Puck drop is set for 6:10PM and the game can be seen on FloHockey and can be heard on Mixlr.

