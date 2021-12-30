Robinson, Sigouin Head Back to School

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forward Owen Robinson and goaltender Thomas Sigouin have been released by the club and are expected to return to their university teams. Additionally, forward Steenn Pasichnuk has been recalled from Orlando by the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League, while defenseman Chad Duchesne has been activated from the Commissioner's Exempt List and defenseman Rich Boyd has been placed on the Reserve List.

Robinson, 21, recorded one goal in three games with Orlando after being signed out of the University of Toronto on Dec. 21.

Sigouin, 21, made one save in a relief appearance for the Solar Bears after being signed out of Concordia University on Dec. 26.

Pasichnuk, 26, has six points (4g-2a) in 16 games with the Solar Bears this season, and has skated in one AHL contest with San Jose.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to host the South Carolina Stingrays for New Bears Eve, on Friday, Dec. 31 at 12 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

