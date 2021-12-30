ECHL Transactions - December 30

December 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 30, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Florida:

Matt Harrington, F

Matt Salera, D

Orlando:

Owen Robinson, F

Thomas Sigouin, G

Utah:

Brady Devries, G

Wheeling:

Nate Boomhower, F

Worcester:

Ted Hart, F

Brian Hart, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Samuel Laberge, F recalled by Utica

Delete Tyler Irvine, F recalled by Utica

Delete Trevor Babin, G released as EBUG

Atlanta:

Add Dean Balsamo, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Matt Gomercic, F signed contract, added to active roster

Cincinnati:

Delete Cole Kehler, G traded to Utah

Delete Wyatt Ege, D loaned to Rochester

Florida:

Delete Jeremy Dehner, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/30)

Greenville:

Add Max Zimmer, F assigned by Charlotte

Delete Max Zimmer, F loaned to Charlotte

Indy:

Add Craig Wyszomirski, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Zach Malatesta, D traded to Maine

Delete Chris Cameron, D placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Billy Constantinou, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Yuki Miura, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/30)

Maine:

Delete Brycen Martin, D traded to Indy

Newfoundland:

Add Evan Neugold, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Riley McCourt, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Delete Beck Warm, G recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Carolina

Orlando:

Add Nolan Valleau, D activated from reserve

Add Chad Duchesne, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Richie Boyd, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Delete Ryan Valentini, F loaned to Laval

Delete David Tendeck, G recalled by Arizona

Reading:

Delete Ryan MacKinnon, D recalled by Lehigh Valley

Trois-Rivières:

Add Simon-Claude Blackburn, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Samuel Blier, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Olivier Hinse, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Hayden Shaw, D activated from reserve

Add Darick Louis-Jean, D activated from reserve

Delete Olivier Archambault, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Tulsa:

Add Ryan DaSilva, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Tanner Lishchynsky, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Cole Kehler, G added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)

Delete Justin Duncan, G released as EBUG

Add Brady Devries, G signed contract, added to active roster [12/29]

Wheeling:

Add Matt Calas, G added as EBUG

Add Josh Maniscalco, D assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh (a.m.)

Add Justin Almeida, F assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh (a.m.)

Add Tommy Nappier, G assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (a.m.)

Add Matt Foley, D returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (a.m.)

Add Adam Smith, D returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (a.m.)

Add Patrick Watling, F returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (a.m.)

Add Nick Hutchison, F returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (a.m.)

Add Matt Alfaro, F returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (a.m.)

Delete Nick Mangone, F placed on reserve

Delete Stefanos Lekkas, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Dominic Dockery, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Brendan Harris, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/7)

Delete Louis-Philippe Guindon, G loaned to Laval

Worcester:

Delete Myles McGurty, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Jacob Hayhurst, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Drew Callin, F loaned to Springfield

Delete Blake Christensen, F recalled by Springfield

Delete Zach Malatesta, D traded to Indy [12/29]

