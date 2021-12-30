ECHL Transactions - December 30
December 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 30, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Florida:
Matt Harrington, F
Matt Salera, D
Orlando:
Owen Robinson, F
Thomas Sigouin, G
Utah:
Brady Devries, G
Wheeling:
Nate Boomhower, F
Worcester:
Ted Hart, F
Brian Hart, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Samuel Laberge, F recalled by Utica
Delete Tyler Irvine, F recalled by Utica
Delete Trevor Babin, G released as EBUG
Atlanta:
Add Dean Balsamo, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Matt Gomercic, F signed contract, added to active roster
Cincinnati:
Delete Cole Kehler, G traded to Utah
Delete Wyatt Ege, D loaned to Rochester
Florida:
Delete Jeremy Dehner, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/30)
Greenville:
Add Max Zimmer, F assigned by Charlotte
Delete Max Zimmer, F loaned to Charlotte
Indy:
Add Craig Wyszomirski, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Zach Malatesta, D traded to Maine
Delete Chris Cameron, D placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Billy Constantinou, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Yuki Miura, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/30)
Maine:
Delete Brycen Martin, D traded to Indy
Newfoundland:
Add Evan Neugold, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Riley McCourt, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Delete Beck Warm, G recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Carolina
Orlando:
Add Nolan Valleau, D activated from reserve
Add Chad Duchesne, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Richie Boyd, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Delete Ryan Valentini, F loaned to Laval
Delete David Tendeck, G recalled by Arizona
Reading:
Delete Ryan MacKinnon, D recalled by Lehigh Valley
Trois-Rivières:
Add Simon-Claude Blackburn, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Samuel Blier, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Olivier Hinse, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Hayden Shaw, D activated from reserve
Add Darick Louis-Jean, D activated from reserve
Delete Olivier Archambault, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Tulsa:
Add Ryan DaSilva, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Tanner Lishchynsky, D placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Cole Kehler, G added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)
Delete Justin Duncan, G released as EBUG
Add Brady Devries, G signed contract, added to active roster [12/29]
Wheeling:
Add Matt Calas, G added as EBUG
Add Josh Maniscalco, D assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh (a.m.)
Add Justin Almeida, F assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh (a.m.)
Add Tommy Nappier, G assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (a.m.)
Add Matt Foley, D returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (a.m.)
Add Adam Smith, D returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (a.m.)
Add Patrick Watling, F returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (a.m.)
Add Nick Hutchison, F returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (a.m.)
Add Matt Alfaro, F returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (a.m.)
Delete Nick Mangone, F placed on reserve
Delete Stefanos Lekkas, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Dominic Dockery, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Brendan Harris, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/7)
Delete Louis-Philippe Guindon, G loaned to Laval
Worcester:
Delete Myles McGurty, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Jacob Hayhurst, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Drew Callin, F loaned to Springfield
Delete Blake Christensen, F recalled by Springfield
Delete Zach Malatesta, D traded to Indy [12/29]
