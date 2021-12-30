Postponed December Games Rescheduled for March; New Promotional Nights Announced

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, announced Wednesday the rescheduled dates for the Dec. 11, 17, 18 and 19 home games that were postponed due to ECHL Health and Safety Protocols. The Royals also announced promotional item changes for multiple games.

The Dec. 11 matchup against Adirondack has been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 9 at 7:00 p.m.

The Dec. 17 matchup against Worcester has been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 2 at 7:00 p.m.

The Dec. 18 matchup against Worcester has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 22 at 7:00 p.m.

The Dec. 19 matchup against Worcester has been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 23 at 7:00 p.m.

All ticketholders' tickets for each rescheduled game are now valid for the new game date. If unable to make the new date, ticketholders can call the ticket office at 610-898-7825 to exchange their tickets for a new game or fill out the form at this link: https://form.jotform.com/213624721670149.

Below are the new dates for promotional items across the season.

Wednesday, Dec. 29 - First 1,000 fans receive an Ornament giveaway courtesy of Members 1st Federal Credit Union (from Dec. 18)

Friday, Dec. 31 - Teddy Bear Toss (from Dec. 11); Ugly Sweater (from Dec. 18)

Sunday, Jan. 23 - First 1,000 fans receive a puck courtesy of BSOHA (from Dec. 19); Country Night: clean underwear toss, $1 popcorn, nachos and hot dogs

Friday, Feb. 11 - First 1,000 fans receive Ice Angel Trading Cards giveaway (from Jan. 23); Happy Hour Friday

Friday, March 18 - Affiliation Night presented by Enersys with Gritty and Affiliation Jerseys, the first 2,000 fans receive a Kirill Ustimenko bobblehead giveaway (from Dec. 11) courtesy of Savage Auto Group; Flyers Friday presented by Deibler Dental (from Dec. 17 - Flyers alumni pending); PA lottery giveaway

Friday, April 8 - Princesses and Pirates/Star Wars Night (from March 18); Happy Hour Friday

Sunday, April 10 - Pucks and Paws game (from Dec. 19); Nickelodeon game and specialty jersey, $1 popcorn, nachos and hot dogs

For more information, please call the ticket office at 610-898-7825.

UPCOMING GAMES

Wednesday, Dec. 29 vs. Adirondack (7:00 p.m.) - It's 610 Night at the Royals! Enjoy $1 PBR Drafts and $6.10 green zone tickets. The first 1,000 fans receive an ornament giveaway!

Friday, Dec. 31 vs. Worcester (3:00 p.m.) - Celebrate New Year's Eve with the Royals! The first 1,000 fans receive a free champagne glass giveaway as well as $1 Sparkling Cider drinks! Kids get in free with the purchase of an adult ticket! Enjoy a Postgame Skate presented by T-Mobile.

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

