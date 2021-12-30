Americans Beat Thunder 5-3

Allen Americans right wing Branden Troock shoots against the Wichita Thunder

(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Bailey) Allen Americans right wing Branden Troock shoots against the Wichita Thunder

Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), started the post-Christmas break with a win over the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday night, by a 5-3 score at Intrust Bank Arena.

The line of Chad Butcher, Jack Combs and Branden Troock was the best line on the ice for either team. Troock led the way for Allen with three goals and an assist. The third hat trick by an Americans player this season joining Luke Henman and Gavin Gould.

"That line could have had more," said Allen Americans Head Coach and GM Steve Martinson. "They had more quality shots that could have gone in the net. This win was big for us. We need to start moving up in the standings. Tonight was a good start to a busy week."

Jack Combs added a goal and two assists to extend his goal streak to four games and his point streak to five games. Jack Combs streak is the current longest on the team.

Tonight was easy for me, said Americans forward Jack Combs. "I just passed the puck to Troock (Branden), and then put my arms up in the air to celebrate."

Chad Butcher had two assists in his return to the Allen lineup. Butcher had not played in a game for the Americans since November 13th.

The Americans continue their four games in five nights' on New Year's Eve against the Idaho Steelheads at 6:05 pm.

