Rush Acquire Jason Horvath from Trois-Rivieres

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames announced on Tuesday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that they have acquired defenseman Jason Horvath from the Trois-Rivieres Lions in exchange for defenseman Ryan Zuhlsdorf.

Horvath has played 16 games for Trois-Rivieres and has one goal and four assists. The 22-year-old defenseman is in his second professional season. He spent his rookie year in 2021-22 with the Maine Mariners, where he had one goal and 12 assists over 37 games. Prior to turning pro, he spent four seasons in the QMJHL playing for the Shawinigan Cataractes and the Halifax Mooseheads. Over 209 games in his junior career, Horvath had 10 goals and 54 assists.

Zuhlsdorf departs having appeared in all 54 of Rapid City's games this season. He has three goals, 24 assists and a -14 plus/minus rating.

The Rush return to Rapid City this week for the first of six consecutive games on home ice. The first of those games is on Thursday and it's a Thirsty Thursday, featuring 16-ounce domestic beer and seltzer cans for just $3.50 as long as alcohol is sold. Puck drop against the Wichita Thunder is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

